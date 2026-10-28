Thunder star Jalen Williams needs surgery for broken leg

The incident saw Williams’ ankle turn at an unnatural angle during a drive to the basket. Medical personnel attended to him immediately beneath the offensive rim. His ankle…

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 28, 2026 at 4:00 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Jalen Williams requires surgery to repair a broken left fibula and a dislocated left ankle. The injury occurred during the team’s 108-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Williams was stretchered off the court with 1:14 remaining in the fourth quarter after suffering a severe lower leg injury.

The incident saw Williams’ ankle turn at an unnatural angle during a drive to the basket. Medical personnel attended to him immediately beneath the offensive rim. His ankle was draped with towels before he was wheeled away on a stretcher, leaving his teammates visibly shaken by the sudden turn of events.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled to contain his emotions during a post-match interview. He described the scene as heartbreaking, stating: “Just feel bad for him.” Nothing more than that.

Gilgeous-Alexander was seen fighting back tears as he addressed the media following the game.

The game was suspended for approximately five minutes while Williams received treatment. Despite the severity of the injury, Williams remained composed while seated on the stretcher. He saluted the cheering Oklahoma City fans with two thumbs-up signals as he was removed from the arena.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti addressed the media in Oklahoma City, praising Williams’ resilience. “Dub, as everybody knows, is as tough as they come,” Presti said. He highlighted the player’s elite competitive nature and his positive outlook on the recovery process.

Presti emphasised the organisation’s commitment to supporting Williams throughout his rehabilitation. “We’re going to be with him the entire way,” the general manager stated. He noted that Williams’ attitude towards attacking the injury recovery has been miraculous.

The Thunder faced a double setback on Monday as they confirmed that forward Cason Wallace also requires surgery. Wallace suffered a left labral tear during the same match against the Clippers. His return timetable will be determined following the surgical procedure.

Such labral repairs typically necessitate several months of rehabilitation. Both Williams and Wallace were All-Defensive team selections in the 2024-25 season. This simultaneous loss of key defensive assets presents a significant challenge for the franchise’s upcoming schedule.

Williams had been performing strongly before the injury, averaging 18 points per game in his first 250 NBA contests. He is already an All-Star and an All-NBA player, having played a pivotal role in the Thunder’s 2024-25 NBA title victory. His absence will be felt deeply by a team that relies heavily on his versatility.

The Thunder have endured significant injury-related challenges in recent years. Centre Chet Holmgren missed his entire rookie season due to a foot issue. Additionally, 2024 first-round pick Nikola Topic missed all but 10 games over the previous two seasons due to a torn ACL and testicular cancer.

Presti acknowledged the difficult history of injuries within the franchise. “We’ve had some tough, uniquely tough, circumstances over the last few years,” he admitted. He urged the staff not to normalise these setbacks, while acknowledging they are the current reality for the team.

Despite the grim news, Presti maintained an optimistic stance regarding the players’ recoveries. “Most importantly, things could have been a lot worse,” he said. He stressed the importance of distinguishing between being positive and being optimistic in such situations.

The general manager expressed gratitude for the community’s support of the team. “This city lives and dies with our Thunder,” Presti noted. He described the players as representatives of the city who feel as familiar to the public as friends and neighbours.

The Thunder will now focus on managing their roster depth while awaiting updates on the surgical procedures for both Williams and Wallace. The organisation remains committed to providing the best possible care for its players during this challenging period.