Harry Kane wins Ballon d’Or: First English winner in 25 years

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 27, 2026 at 12:00 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Harry Kane has cemented his legacy as the first Englishman to claim the Ballon d’Or in 25 years, a triumph that former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood describes as an unprecedented “Cinderella story. The Bayern Munich striker’s victory marks a historic milestone, making him only the fifth English player in the award’s history to receive the honour. This achievement stands in stark contrast to the path of previous winner Michael Owen, who claimed the prize in 2001 at the age of 22, just four years after his senior debut at Liverpool.

Kane’s route to global stardom was far less linear, arriving at the age of 33 after a 15-year journey that began with a loan spell at Leyton Orient in League One. Sherwood, who handed Kane his first Premier League start, emphasised that the striker’s early career was defined by struggle rather than immediate superstardom. “Kane came through the hard way, really,” Sherwood noted, highlighting that the player was not universally loved and often struggled to secure consistent game time.

The former manager rejected the narrative that Kane’s early loan moves at Orient, Millwall, Norwich, and Leicester were failures. Instead, Sherwood argued that these periods were essential for developing the player who would eventually become the world’s best. “They were really good loans, and those loans were the reason why we’ve got a player like that,” he stated, contrasting Kane’s development with modern prodigies who achieve fame at a much younger age.

Kane’s move to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 proved pivotal in unlocking his potential for individual accolades. Jamie Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports, suggested that the £100m transfer was necessary for Kane to gain the global recognition and respect required for such an award. “There’s no way Harry Kane could’ve won the Ballon d’Or if he was playing for Tottenham,” Carragher asserted, noting that the move offered a realistic chance at winning the Champions League.

Last season, Kane’s form reached unprecedented heights as he scored 73 goals in all competitions. Of these, 61 came for Bayern, a figure 19 goals higher than any other player in Europe’s big-five leagues. This output matched the record set by Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid in the 2014/15 season, underscoring Kane’s status as the continent’s most prolific finisher.

Beyond his raw goal-scoring ability, Kane has demonstrated exceptional playmaking skills that have redefined his role on the pitch. His vision and passing range were recently showcased in Bayern’s 2-2 Champions League draw against Arsenal, where he set up Alphonso Davies for an equaliser with a pinpoint pass from deep. This all-round capability was previously recognised when he won the Premier League Playmaker of the Season award during the 2020/21 campaign.

Kane continues to set new benchmarks in the Bundesliga, becoming the fastest player to reach 100 goals and 100 goal contributions in the competition. His ability to drop deep and orchestrate play has added a new dimension to his game, proving he is far more than just a clinical finisher.

Despite his individual success, Kane remains driven by team trophies, a trait Sherwood believes defines his character. “He’s a 100 per cent team man,” Sherwood said, adding that Kane would prefer winning the Champions League and Bundesliga titles over individual awards. This mentality has already delivered back-to-back Bundesliga titles and a German Cup at Bayern Munich.

As Kane looks toward the future, he needs just one more cap to become England’s most-capped player. While he is currently 47 goals behind Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League record of 260, Sherwood believes the striker may return to England in the coming years. “He will only come back to a team he believes can win,” Sherwood predicted, suggesting that clubs like Liverpool or Manchester United could be potential destinations if they can prove their competitiveness.

For now, Kane’s story serves as a testament to perseverance, transforming from a player overlooked by many into the undisputed best in the world. His journey from the lower leagues to the pinnacle of football continues to inspire, marking a new era for English football on the global stage.