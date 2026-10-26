Reform UK Wales slated for ‘shameful’ Aberfan video

The video begins with Jenner referencing the memory of Aberfan, but the narrative quickly shifts to promote specific Reform UK policy positions. As the clip progresses, she highlights…

📷 Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 26, 2026 at 8:00 am 📖 5 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Reform UK Wales has faced a torrent of public condemnation after posting a video on social media that critics describe as a disrespectful exploitation of the Aberfan disaster. The clip, fronted by the party’s Welsh leader Helen Jenner, was shared on X on 23 October, just two days after the 60th anniversary of the tragedy that claimed the lives of 144 people, including 116 children. The timing and content of the post have sparked widespread outrage among survivors, bereaved families, and local residents who view the move as deeply insensitive.

The video begins with Jenner referencing the memory of Aberfan, but the narrative quickly shifts to promote specific Reform UK policy positions. As the clip progresses, she highlights issues such as the use of mobile phones in schools, prostate cancer awareness, and the party’s call to ban full-face coverings like burqas and niqabs. This juxtaposition of a national tragedy with partisan political messaging has drawn sharp criticism for its perceived opportunism.

The backlash was immediate and fierce, with many online users labelling the approach as “shameful” and “disgusting.” One X user, who identified as a survivor of the disaster, expressed profound distress at the party’s actions. They stated: “I am a survivor of Aberfan, but I lost my brother.”

The bereaved families and fellow survivors of Aberfan do not need or appreciate the hollow words of remembrance of a political party like Reform who only exist to sow division and hatred.

The same user added a poignant reflection on the community’s resilience, noting: “We are better than that.” This sentiment was echoed by numerous other commenters who felt the video trivialised the suffering of those who lost loved ones in the 1966 disaster. The comments section on the post became a focal point for expressing collective grief and anger at the perceived lack of respect.

Locals in the village of Aberfan have also voiced their disapproval, with resident Gerwyn Jones condemning the video as disrespectful to the memory of the victims. The community remains deeply sensitive to any commercialisation or political exploitation of the disaster’s legacy. Many online observers pointed out the poor timing of the post, which came only 48 hours after the official anniversary commemorations.

One commenter questioned the logic behind the release, asking: “Remembering it so much you posted this two days after the anniversary?” Then, not only that, but you use it for a political broadcast? You people are shameful.

Another user described the move as “blatantly using a tragic event to make political points,” urging the party to “hang your head in shame.”

This latest controversy follows a tense debate in the Senedd on 21 October, the actual date of the Aberfan anniversary. During the session, Reform MS Jason O’Connell argued that full-face coverings clashed with British values. Plaid Cymru’s Sioned Williams responded by describing his remarks as a divisive end to a sombre day of unity in Aberfan.

The exchange highlighted the ongoing friction between the party and other political groups regarding cultural and social issues.

The incident adds to a pattern of criticism directed at the party’s handling of sensitive topics. Just days prior, Reform MS Steve Bayliss was heavily criticised for generating a “disrespectful” fake image of the tragedy to mark the anniversary. The image, which depicted the disaster in a manner deemed inappropriate by many, further fuelled accusations of insensitivity towards the victims and their families.

The volume of negative responses on X underscores the depth of public feeling regarding the incident. Users consistently used strong language to express their disgust, with one commenter stating: “This is one of the scummiest things I’ve seen from a political party.” Disgusting but expected from Reform.

Another user added: “Every time we think you people can’t possibly get any more disgusting.” Beyond vile to use the tragedy of Aberfan in this way.

The consensus among the vast majority of respondents was that the video represented a failure of basic empathy and political judgement. The party’s attempt to link the memory of the disaster to its policy platform was viewed not as a tribute, but as a calculated political manoeuvre that ignored the emotional weight of the event.

The backlash poses a significant challenge for Reform UK Wales as it seeks to establish its presence in the region. The party’s leadership has not yet issued a formal apology or retraction regarding the specific video content. However, the intensity of the public reaction suggests that the incident may have lasting implications for the party’s reputation in Wales.

The Aberfan disaster remains a defining moment in Welsh history, and the community’s attachment to its memory is profound. Any perceived attempt to instrumentalise that memory for political gain is likely to be met with sustained resistance. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance parties must maintain when engaging with historical tragedies.

The ongoing debate highlights the broader tensions in Welsh politics regarding cultural identity, historical remembrance, and the role of new political entrants. As the dust settles on the 60th anniversary, the focus now turns to how the party will respond to the sustained criticism and whether it will adjust its communication strategy in the future. The community’s demand for respect and dignity in the face of tragedy remains the central theme of this unfolding controversy.