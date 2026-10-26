Llansantffraed sings for Nepal flood relief

The service featured a poignant address by Major Khusiman Gurung MVO, a resident of Brecon who spoke to the enduring historical ties between Wales and Nepal. He highlighted…

📷 Photo credit: Brecon & Radnor

✍️ By Rhiannon Evans (Environment & Climate Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 26, 2026 at 7:15 am 📖 7 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A community in Talybont-on-Usk united in faith and solidarity on Sunday, October 18, as a special service at Llansantffraed Church raised vital funds for emergency relief in Nepal. The congregation gathered for a moving programme of hymns and readings, led by Revd Liz Bramley, to support those devastated by recent natural disasters. The event successfully raised £400, a sum destined for immediate aid efforts in the affected regions.

The service featured a poignant address by Major Khusiman Gurung MVO, a resident of Brecon who spoke to the enduring historical ties between Wales and Nepal. He highlighted the legacy of Sir George Everest, the Surveyor General of India in the early 1800s, whose family home was located in Crickhowell. This connection underscores the deep-rooted relationship between the two nations, extending far beyond recent humanitarian efforts.

Major Gurung outlined the catastrophic scale of the natural disasters that have recently struck the Himalayan nation. The initial floods in August claimed the lives of at least 1,400 people, with thousands more still missing. The human toll of this first disaster remains a source of profound grief for the Nepali community in Wales.

A second major flood struck on October 12, causing widespread damage across the region. While thankfully no casualties were reported in this subsequent event, the destruction of infrastructure and homes has left many families in urgent need of assistance. The timing of this second disaster has compounded the suffering of those already reeling from the August floods.

The impact was particularly severe in Dhampus, a town of 3,000 in north-central Nepal’s Kaski district. This area has been hit hard by the recent deluges, affecting the livelihoods and homes of many residents. The proximity of the damage to this specific town adds a personal dimension to the relief efforts being organised in Wales.

Dhampus has been twinned with Brecon since 2019, creating a formal bond between the two communities. It is also the hometown of Major Gurung and many members of the local Nepali community in the Brecon area. This twinning arrangement has fostered ongoing cultural and humanitarian exchanges between the two towns.

Major Gurung expressed his sincere gratitude to the congregation for the invitation to speak and for their unwavering support. He emphasised the resilience of the Nepali people in the face of such adversity. “Despite this series of disasters,” he said, “Nepal is still a very beautiful country.

Its people are resilient and hospitable, and are always ready to welcome you on a visit.

The personal connection to the affected areas was evident in the tone of the service. Major Gurung and his wife remained after the formal proceedings to engage with attendees. They sat with the congregation, sharing cups of tea and answering questions about the situation on the ground in Nepal.

Accompanying the Gurungs was Brecon Councillor David Meredith, a frequent visitor to Nepal who has witnessed the country’s challenges firsthand. His presence highlighted the broader political and civic interest in supporting the Nepali community. The involvement of local officials underscores the significance of the appeal for the wider Brecon area.

Mrs Gurung explained the deep personal impact of the disasters on the local community. “Everyone in the Brecon Nepali community has family or friends who have been affected,” she explained. “We are all trying to help.

This collective effort demonstrates the strong sense of duty and compassion within the group.

The £400 raised during the service will be directed to the President of Nepal’s Relief Fund. The funds will be transferred via the local Twinning Association, ensuring they reach the intended recipients efficiently. Organisers at Llansantffraed Church thanked all who supported the appeal for their generosity.

The event served as a powerful reminder of the strength of community bonds in times of crisis. The congregation’s participation in the hymns and readings provided a moment of reflection and solidarity. The funds raised will provide critical support to those rebuilding their lives in the aftermath of the floods.

As the community continues to support its Nepali counterparts, the focus remains on providing immediate relief and long-term recovery. The success of the service at Llansantffraed Church highlights the effectiveness of local initiatives in addressing global humanitarian needs. The resilience of the Nepali people, as noted by Major Gurung, remains a source of inspiration for all involved.

The ongoing efforts to assist those affected by the floods in Nepal will continue through various channels. The contribution from the Talybont-on-Usk community is a significant part of this broader response. The partnership between Brecon and Dhampus ensures that support flows directly to those who need it most.

Local residents who attended the service praised the organisation and the heartfelt nature of the appeal. The atmosphere was one of unity and shared purpose, transcending cultural boundaries. The event stands as a testament to the power of community action in the face of natural disaster.

Further support for the Nepali community in Wales and abroad is expected as the recovery efforts progress. The initial response to the August floods and the subsequent October 12 event has mobilised significant resources. The dedication of individuals like Major Gurung and the local congregation ensures that the message of hope and support continues to resonate.

The historical ties between Wales and Nepal, from the legacy of Sir George Everest to the modern twinning of Brecon and Dhampus, provide a solid foundation for this ongoing support. The community’s response to the recent disasters reflects the enduring nature of these connections. The funds raised will make a tangible difference to the lives of those affected by the floods.

As the immediate emergency phase continues, the focus shifts towards sustainable recovery and rebuilding. The support from the Talybont-on-Usk community is a vital component of this process. The service at Llansantffraed Church marked a significant step in demonstrating the strength of international solidarity.

The £400 raised is a symbol of this mutual respect and support. The community’s commitment to helping those in need remains unwavering in the face of ongoing challenges.

The event concluded with a sense of accomplishment and renewed purpose among the attendees. The contributions made will be put to good use in the relief efforts in Nepal. The partnership between the two communities continues to grow stronger through acts of kindness and support.

Local leaders and community members are encouraged to continue their support for the Nepali community. The recent service at Llansantffraed Church serves as an example of how local actions can have a global impact. The resilience and hospitality of the Nepali people, as noted by Major Gurung, deserve continued recognition and support.

The funds raised will be managed by the local Twinning Association to ensure transparency and effectiveness. The President of Nepal’s Relief Fund will coordinate the distribution of aid to the most affected areas. The community’s contribution is a vital part of the broader international response to the disasters.

The service at Llansantffraed Church demonstrated the power of faith and community in supporting those in need. The hymns and readings provided a solemn and reflective atmosphere for the appeal. The generosity of the congregation has made a significant difference to the relief efforts in Nepal.

As the recovery from the floods continues, the support from the Talybont-on-Usk community remains a beacon of hope. The resilience of the Nepali people is a source of inspiration for all involved in the relief efforts.

The event highlighted the importance of maintaining strong international connections in times of crisis. The funds raised will provide essential aid to those rebuilding their lives in the aftermath of the floods.

The dedication of Major Gurung and the local congregation has set a powerful example for community action. The service at Llansantffraed Church was a testament to the strength of solidarity and compassion. The support for the Nepali community will continue as the recovery efforts progress.

The historical and modern ties between Wales and Nepal provide a strong foundation for ongoing support.