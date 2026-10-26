Pembrokeshire beach wheelchair scheme marks 20th anniversary

Carew Castle hosted a celebration for the 20-year-old mobility scheme, which saw bookings rise by seven per cent in 2024/25.

📷 Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 26, 2026 at 1:45 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembrokeshire’s beach wheelchair scheme has marked a significant milestone, celebrating its 20th anniversary with a dedicated gathering at Carew Castle and Tidal Mill. The event, held on Wednesday, October 21, brought together users of the service alongside staff and supporters who have been instrumental in its operation over the last two decades. Organisers described the occasion as a “20th birthday” celebration, highlighting the scheme’s enduring role in opening up the county’s coastline to those with limited mobility.

The celebration was hosted by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, which oversees the Get Outdoors programme. Dr Madeleine Havard, Chair of the Authority, addressed attendees during the event, which featured light refreshments and a birthday cake. The gathering served as a tangible recognition of the community effort required to maintain and expand this vital accessibility service across the region.

Official statistics reveal a sustained increase in demand for the scheme’s resources, reflecting a growing number of people accessing Pembrokeshire’s coastal spaces. The National Park Authority recorded 427 bookings for beach wheelchairs and other mobility equipment during the 2024/25 period. This figure represents an increase of approximately seven per cent compared to the 399 bookings recorded in the previous year, underscoring the expanding reach of the initiative.

The service operates through a robust network of local hosts, including cafés, surf clubs, hostels, and various other organisations across the county. These partners make the equipment available to users, ensuring that accessible options are widely distributed rather than concentrated in a single location. This decentralised approach is central to the Authority’s strategy for reducing barriers to entry for visitors and residents alike.

The scheme’s development has been significantly bolstered by direct community support and local fundraising efforts. Earlier this year, a specialist beach wheelchair located in Saundersfoot was vandalised, prompting a rapid community response. More than £2,000 was raised to repair the damaged equipment, allowing it to return to service while plans for more secure storage facilities were initiated.

Further evidence of community commitment was seen last year when a new wheelchair was added to the fleet at Manorbier. This addition was made possible through almost £4,000 raised by the family of Fiona Hutchinson, who had previously used beach wheelchairs during family holidays before her death in 2024. Such contributions demonstrate how individual stories and local solidarity directly contribute to the expansion and sustainability of the service.

Recent data from the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust highlights the extensive utilisation of the equipment throughout the year. In August, the Trust confirmed that outdoor mobility equipment had been used more than 900 times during 2025. This high volume of usage indicates that the service is effectively serving a diverse demographic, including disabled people, older adults, families, and visitors seeking accessible coastal experiences.

The Get Outdoors programme extends beyond beach wheelchairs to include accessible walks and a broader range of mobility equipment. The overarching aim is to systematically reduce the physical barriers that can prevent individuals from enjoying the National Park. By diversifying the equipment available, the Authority ensures that a wider range of mobility needs can be met across different coastal environments.

The National Park Authority emphasised that the Carew gathering was an opportunity to celebrate both the users of the scheme and the dedicated team behind it. The event reinforced the collaborative nature of the project, which relies on the continuous support of local hosts and volunteers. This partnership model remains crucial as the scheme continues to evolve and adapt to changing needs.

Marking the two-decade milestone, the Authority issued a forward-looking message to all involved in the initiative. The organisation summed up the occasion with the sentiment: “Here’s to many more days by the sea.” This statement encapsulates the enduring goal of the scheme: to ensure that Pembrokeshire’s beautiful coastline remains an inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone, regardless of physical ability.