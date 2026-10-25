Mid Wales Secures £13.1m for 2027/28 Transport Upgrades

Ceredigion and Powys will receive £13.1m for road, cycling, and bus improvements as the Regional Transport Plan enters its next phase.

📷 Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Owain Hughes (Transport & Infrastructure Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 25, 2026 at 6:00 am 📖 8 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Mid Wales is set to secure a substantial £13.1 million investment for transport infrastructure during the 2027/28 financial year. This significant allocation from the Welsh Government will drive critical upgrades across Ceredigion and Powys. The funds are earmarked for a wide range of projects, including road safety enhancements, highway improvements, and expanded public transport networks.

The new financial commitment follows a similar investment of just over £13 million approved for the 2026/27 period. This continuity in funding reflects the Welsh Government’s sustained support for the Mid Wales Regional Transport Plan. The plan was formally approved in March, establishing a clear framework for regional development.

The 2026/27 allocation has already initiated several high-profile schemes across the two counties. These include the first phases of walking and cycling works at Newtown Riverside. Additionally, improvements are underway on the route between Brecon and Groesffordd, alongside targeted changes to Brecon High Street.

Further progress has been made on pedestrian infrastructure, with the completion of footway improvements between Waunfawr and IBERS. The first phase of upgrades to the Ridgeway Roundabout has also been delivered under this initial funding stream. Investment in bus infrastructure and electric vehicle charging points has been a key component of the earlier allocation.

These early projects form the foundation of a broader strategy to modernise transport links in the region. The focus has been on creating safer, more accessible routes for all users of the road network. By addressing specific local needs, the initial phase aims to improve daily mobility for residents.

Cllr Shelley Childs, Ceredigion’s cabinet member for highways and environmental services, welcomed the continued high level of support. She stated that the region is now receiving a “fairer allocation of national transport funding.” This shift represents a significant milestone for the area’s long-term infrastructure development.

The regional plan was developed through the Growing Mid Wales partnership, involving both local councils. A public consultation held in early 2025 provided vital insights into community needs. The process highlighted a strong demand for safer walking and cycling routes, as well as better public transport options.

Residents also expressed a desire for stronger connections between rural communities across the region. The consultation results have directly shaped the priorities of the transport plan. Key objectives include improving access to employment, education, healthcare, and other essential services.

These priorities are particularly crucial in a predominantly rural region like Mid Wales. Reliable transport links are essential for economic growth and social inclusion. The funding aims to bridge the gap between isolated communities and key service providers.

Cllr Jackie Charlton, cabinet member for Greener Powys, emphasised the practical nature of the investment. She described the funding as being about “getting practical improvements delivered for residents across Powys and Ceredigion.” The focus is on tangible outcomes that benefit everyday life.

The new allocation provides the opportunity to turn the regional transport plan into concrete action. It aims to improve everyday journeys and strengthen rural connections throughout the area. By making it easier for people to access work, education, and healthcare, the project seeks to enhance quality of life.

The full Regional Transport Plan is available on the Growing Mid Wales website for public review. This transparency allows residents to track progress and understand the scope of upcoming works. The detailed breakdown of individual schemes for 2027/28 has not yet been released.

However, the overall direction remains clear: a comprehensive overhaul of transport infrastructure. The continued investment signals a long-term commitment to the region’s development. Both councils are working together to ensure the funds are deployed effectively.

The 2027/28 funding will support further delivery and development of the regional plan. While specific project details are pending, the overarching goals remain consistent with previous phases. The focus will continue to be on safety, accessibility, and connectivity.

This sustained financial support is expected to have a lasting impact on the local economy. Improved transport links can attract new businesses and residents to the area. It also supports existing communities by providing better access to opportunities.

The collaboration between Ceredigion and Powys councils has been central to this process. By working together, they have been able to present a unified front to the Welsh Government. This partnership approach has proven effective in securing significant funding.

As the next phase begins, attention will turn to the specific projects that will receive the £13.1 million. Residents can expect further announcements detailing the scope and timeline of these works. The goal is to deliver a modern, efficient, and sustainable transport network for Mid Wales.

The investment marks a new chapter in the region’s infrastructure development. It addresses long-standing challenges related to rural connectivity and service access. With the plan now in motion, the focus shifts to execution and delivery.

The Welsh Government’s commitment to Mid Wales is evident in this continued funding. It demonstrates a recognition of the unique needs of the region. The projects will not only improve transport but also enhance the overall liveability of the area.

As work progresses, the benefits of these improvements will become increasingly apparent. From safer cycling routes to more reliable bus services, the changes will be felt by all. The region is well-positioned to benefit from this strategic investment.

The next steps involve detailed planning and project management for the 2027/28 schemes. Both councils will continue to engage with the public throughout the process. This ensures that the projects remain aligned with community needs and expectations.

The £13.1 million allocation is a testament to the success of the regional partnership. It provides the resources needed to transform the transport landscape in Mid Wales. The focus remains on delivering practical, high-impact improvements for residents.

With the foundation laid by the 2026/27 projects, the region is ready for the next phase. The continued support from the Welsh Government is crucial to achieving the plan’s objectives. Mid Wales is on track to become a model for rural transport development.

The investment will support a wide range of activities, from highway maintenance to new infrastructure. It also includes provisions for electric vehicle charging, reflecting the shift towards greener transport. This holistic approach ensures that the region is prepared for the future.

As the 2027/28 financial year approaches, anticipation is building for the new projects. The community has already seen the benefits of the initial phase. The next stage promises to build on this momentum and deliver further enhancements.

The collaboration between local authorities and the Welsh Government has been instrumental in securing this funding. It highlights the importance of strategic planning and advocacy. The results are already visible in the form of improved infrastructure.

The focus now turns to the detailed implementation of the 2027/28 schemes. Residents can expect further information as the plans are finalised. The goal is to ensure that every pound is spent effectively to benefit the community.

This significant investment underscores the value of Mid Wales as a region. It provides the tools needed to overcome geographical challenges. The transport improvements will play a vital role in the area’s future prosperity.

The journey towards a more connected Mid Wales is well underway. The 2027/28 funding is a key step in this process. It will help to create a more sustainable and accessible transport network for all.

The region is poised to benefit from this long-term commitment to infrastructure. The projects will enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. The focus remains on delivering real, tangible benefits for the community.

As the next phase of the plan gets underway, the region looks forward to continued progress. The investment in transport is a crucial part of the broader development strategy. It will help to ensure that Mid Wales remains a vibrant and connected place to live.

The success of the initial projects has set a high standard for the next phase. The 2027/28 funding will allow for further expansion and improvement. The region is well-positioned to make the most of this opportunity.

The collaboration between Ceredigion and Powys has been a key factor in securing this funding. It demonstrates the power of working together to achieve common goals. The results are already making a difference to the lives of residents.

The focus now shifts to the detailed planning and execution of the new schemes. The councils will continue to work closely with the Welsh Government to ensure success. The goal is to deliver a transport network that meets the needs of the region.

The £13.1 million investment is a significant boost for Mid Wales. It will help to address key challenges and improve connectivity. The region is ready to take the next step in its development journey.

It shows a commitment to the region’s growth and prosperity. The transport improvements will be a key driver of this development.

As the 2027/28 financial year approaches, the region looks forward to the new projects. The focus remains on delivering practical improvements for residents. The goal is to create a more connected and accessible Mid Wales.

It will help to ensure that the area remains competitive and attractive. The projects will have a lasting impact on the community.

It has resulted in a significant investment in infrastructure.

The next phase of the plan will build on the success of the initial projects. The region is ready to make the most of this opportunity.