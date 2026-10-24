Sunderland held by Lech Poznan in Europa League draw

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 24, 2026 at 9:30 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Sunderland’s impressive dominance in Poland was ultimately undone by their inability to convert a barrage of chances into a decisive victory, resulting in a 1-1 draw against Lech Poznan in the UEFA Europa League. The Black Cats, who registered 25 shots with 11 on target, were punished for their wastefulness as substitute Martin Bengtsson equalised with 20 minutes remaining. This result marks the first time Sunderland have been denied a win in their European campaign, though they remain unbeaten with seven points from three matches.

The match began with a shock moment for the hosts, as Sunderland’s Timur Tutierov scored the fastest goal of the current Europa League season. The 21-year-old headed home Nilson Angulo’s cross in the second minute after Mateusz Lis’ poor clearance was picked off by the visitors. Tutierov, who spent last season on loan at Exeter, was playing just his fourth game for Sunderland following injuries to Brian Brobbey and Wilson Isidor.

Despite the early strike, Sunderland struggled to extend their lead despite controlling large portions of the game. They hit the post through Angulo and saw Granit Fofana strike the outside of the far post from a tight angle after Granit Xhaka’s shot was tipped away. The Black Cats created numerous gilt-edged chances, yet the scoreboard remained stubbornly at 1-0 for much of the contest.

Lech Poznan, who had lost their first two league-phase games 4-0, managed to create their own threats. Goalkeeper Robin Roefs was forced into a superb double save from Radoslaw Murawski after initially spilling Patrik Walemark’s shot. Daniel Hakans also raced through from a pass by Pablo Rodriguez but missed the target altogether past a sprawling Roefs, offering the hosts a brief moment of hope.

The balance of the match shifted in the 70th minute when substitute Martin Bengtsson fired through a crowd of bodies to level the score. The Swedish striker beat an unsighted Robin Roefs at his near post following a knock-down from a corner. This goal was Lech’s first in Europe this season, ending a period of heavy defensive frailty where they had conceded eight goals in their previous two matches.

Sunderland pushed hard to restore their lead in the final stages of the game. Substitute Chris Rigg came agonisingly close, curling a 20-yard effort inches over the bar in the 82nd minute. However, the visitors were unable to find a second goal, leaving them with a point rather than the three they arguably deserved given their statistical superiority.

The manager acknowledged the open nature of the game, stating, “We started really well I think.” We expected this atmosphere and this style of play from our opponent. I think they are a good team.

He noted that after the first goal, Lech showed quality to build up under pressure and go through Sunderland’s block when they were a bit open.

Reflecting on the missed opportunities, he added, “After that we created our own chances and I think we deserved to score the second goal, but we didn’t.” In a stadium like this, against a good team, the momentum can switch really quickly and it happened. The manager also highlighted the importance of experience for the young players, noting they started with seven players under 23 who needed to face such intense situations.

Sunderland have found goals hard to come by this season, notching only six in seven Premier League games. They had only themselves to blame again, scoring just once against a team that had shipped eight in their previous two league-phase games. The result adds to a growing sense of frustration after edging past Torreense and being beaten by Bournemouth.

There are mitigating factors regarding the absence of key forwards Wilson Isidor and Brian Brobbey, though both are not far from a return. Timur Tutierov’s goal will do him the world of good after being thrown in at the deep end in his first appearances. The Black Cats remain unbeaten in the Europa League, carrying seven points into the next round of fixtures.