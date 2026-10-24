Hamilton explains Ferrari Singapore strategy error

Lewis Hamilton details why he ignored Ferrari’s pit call in Singapore, admitting the costly mistake while defending his need to challenge team norms.

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 24, 2026 at 7:15 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Lewis Hamilton has provided his first in-person explanation for overriding Ferrari’s strategic instructions during the Singapore Grand Prix, admitting the decision cost him a podium finish but reaffirming his commitment to challenging team norms. The seven-time world champion dropped from third to sixth place at Marina Bay after refusing to pit under the Virtual Safety Car, a move the Ferrari pit wall had explicitly requested. Speaking at the drivers’ press conference in Austin ahead of the United States Grand Prix, Hamilton detailed the split-second reasoning behind his choice to stay out on track.

The British driver acknowledged that the outcome was not what he had hoped for, describing the subsequent days as difficult but necessary for personal growth. He stated that he had already taken full responsibility for the strategy error in a team statement and on social media following the race. However, this face-to-face discussion marked the first time he had elaborated on the tactical nuances that led to the costly mistake.

Hamilton explained that his initial decision to start the race on medium tyres, unlike team-mate Charles Leclerc, was driven by a desire to secure a victory rather than settle for a top-three finish. He noted that standard strategy projections suggested both Ferraris would finish second and third behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, a result he felt was insufficient. “That’s not enough for me,” Hamilton said, emphasising his constant search for alternative pathways to win.

He recalled lining up in third place on the grid and immediately looking for ways to differentiate his approach from Leclerc’s. The plan was to test whether the medium tyre could last longer, potentially allowing him to go deeper into the race with fresh rubber. However, the tyre did not perform as expected in the first stint, and Hamilton felt it did not offer the grip he required.

The critical moment arrived when the Virtual Safety Car was deployed, prompting Ferrari to call Hamilton into the pits. Hamilton described approaching the pit lane entry without knowing that Leclerc was also coming in, as the Monegasque had recently stopped. In a split-second decision, he chose to stay out, believing he could maintain his position on the track.

As soon as he was alongside the pit lane, Hamilton realised the error in his judgement. He admitted that the decision was wrong but stressed that he owned up to it and accepted full responsibility. “I owned up to it, took responsibility for it and you move on,” he stated, reflecting on the immediate aftermath of the incident.

The mistake ultimately saw him finish sixth on worn tyres, losing valuable points to his rivals.

Despite the setback, Hamilton insisted that his relationship with the team remains strong and that productive discussions have taken place since Singapore. He highlighted the importance of continuous collaboration and mutual challenge within the garage to improve future performance. “We’ve had good conversations in the background of how we can do better together, how we can collaborate better,” he added, noting that their working dynamic has not changed.

Hamilton firmly believes his role involves constantly questioning established strategies rather than simply following suit. He stated that challenging the team and himself is how he has reached his current standing in the sport. “I truly believe my job is rather than to follow suit always, it’s to continuously challenge the team, and myself including, and just constantly challenging the norms,” he explained.

While acknowledging that such decisions do not always yield positive results, Hamilton expressed a determination to double his efforts to prevent a recurrence. He recognised the pain of losing points for the team but viewed it as a learning experience that strengthens the collective unit. “It definitely hurts when I lose points for the team, it’s not something I do very often, but I’ll work, I’ll double the efforts to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” he said.

The focus now shifts to the United States Grand Prix at The Circuit of the Americas, where Formula 1 heads for another triple-header weekend. Hamilton will aim to translate his insights from Singapore into a more successful campaign in Austin. The race schedule includes practice sessions on Friday, qualifying on Saturday, and the main event on Sunday evening.

The British driver’s transparency offers a glimpse into the high-pressure environment of modern Formula 1, where strategic gambles can make or break a season. His willingness to discuss the failure openly underscores the professional standards expected of a top-tier driver. As the paddock prepares for the next round, all eyes will be on how Hamilton and Ferrari navigate their strategy in the coming races.