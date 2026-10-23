Mateta returns to Palace starting line-up

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 23, 2026 at 10:45 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta has returned to the starting eleven for the first time in recent weeks, marking a significant tactical shift for the London club. The striker featured prominently in the team’s latest fixture, stepping into the role after a period on the sidelines. His inclusion signals a renewed push from the management to stabilise the attacking output ahead of the upcoming schedule.

The French international’s presence in the line-up was noted by fans and pundits alike as a pivotal moment for the side. Mateta’s movement and positioning were central to the team’s early phases of play. His return provides immediate depth and experience in the final third, addressing a key area of concern for the squad.

Manager Oliver Glasner expressed clear satisfaction with Mateta’s performance upon his return to the starting line-up. The Austrian coach highlighted the player’s work ethic and commitment during the training sessions that preceded the match. Glasner’s comments underscore the high regard in which the club holds the striker’s contributions.

“Jean-Philippe is a professional who has worked incredibly hard to get back to this level,” Glasner stated, reflecting on the player’s journey back to fitness. The manager praised Mateta’s ability to hold up the ball and link play effectively with the midfielders. Such endorsement serves as a strong indicator of the player’s current standing within the dressing room.

The confidence shown by the coaching staff is evident in the tactical adjustments made to accommodate Mateta’s strengths. The team’s structure shifted slightly to allow the striker more space to operate in the penalty area. This strategic change aims to maximise the threat posed by the Frenchman’s physical presence and finishing ability.

Mateta’s return has injected a new dimension into Crystal Palace’s attacking patterns. His ability to win aerial duels and retain possession under pressure offers a reliable outlet for the team’s build-up play. Opposing defences must now account for his direct running and ability to exploit gaps in the back line.

The match dynamics shifted noticeably once Mateta was on the field, with the team appearing more cohesive in their forward passes. His chemistry with the wingers and central midfielders was evident in several promising sequences. These interactions suggest that the integration process is progressing smoothly despite his recent absence.

Defensive responsibilities also remained a priority for Mateta, as he contributed to the team’s pressing efforts. His work rate off the ball was commended by observers, highlighting his all-round contribution to the squad’s balance. This dual threat makes him a difficult target for opposing defenders to manage throughout the ninety minutes.

The successful return of Mateta sets a positive tone for Crystal Palace’s upcoming fixtures. The club will look to build on this momentum as they face a demanding run of games in the coming weeks. Consistency in performance will be crucial in maintaining their current position in the league table.

Supporters are eager to see how Mateta sustains his form over an extended period. The striker’s ability to score and create chances will be key to the team’s success in the second half of the season. His return alleviates some pressure on the other forwards in the squad, allowing for greater tactical flexibility.

As the season progresses, the focus will remain on collective effort and individual excellence. Mateta’s reintegration into the starting line-up represents a significant step forward for the club’s ambitions. The coming matches will provide further insight into the impact of his return on the team’s overall performance.

The National Wales will continue to monitor the developments surrounding Crystal Palace’s squad and their progress in the league. Fans can expect detailed analysis and updates as the season unfolds. The return of key players like Mateta is a vital component in the club’s strategy for the remainder of the campaign.