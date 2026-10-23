Hrgovic to face Sanchez in Croatia before Dubois unification

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 23, 2026 at 7:15 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

IBF heavyweight world champion Filip Hrgovic appears set to delay his long-awaited unification bout with WBO titleholder Daniel Dubois, as plans solidify for a mandatory defence in Croatia. The Croatian champion, who secured the IBF belt through an upset stoppage victory over Moses Itauma in August, is now focused on a homecoming fight against Frank Sanchez. This development pushes the potential superfight with the Londoner further into the future, likely to early 2027.

Hrgovic was present ringside at The O2 arena on Saturday to witness Dubois successfully defend his WBO heavyweight championship. The two heavyweights even engaged in a face-to-face confrontation during the event, highlighting the intensity of their rivalry. However, regulatory obligations and promotional negotiations have shifted the immediate focus away from an instant unification.

Frank Sanchez’s manager, Mike Borao, confirmed that negotiations are actively underway for the mandatory IBF title defence. Borao stated that he expects the bout between Sanchez and Hrgovic to take place in the first quarter of 2027, with Zagreb emerging as the primary candidate for the venue. While the exact date remains unconfirmed, the logistical groundwork is being laid to bring the fight to Hrgovic’s home soil.

Borao revealed that he has already communicated with George Warren of Queensberry Promotions and anticipates further discussions later this week. He highlighted Sanchez’s attributes, noting that the Cuban contender brings a combination of speed, power, experience, and stamina to the ring. Sanchez is eager to test himself against the current champion, viewing the opportunity as a crucial step in his career.

The prospect of the fight has been welcomed by local stakeholders in Croatia. Sretan Saric, the managing director of Arena Zagreb, expressed strong support for hosting the high-profile event at the local venue. He confirmed that the arena is prepared to accommodate the scale of a world title fight, adding to the momentum behind the proposed homecoming bout.

Despite the delay, Daniel Dubois remains committed to the ultimate goal of collecting all major heavyweight belts. The WBO champion has previously defeated Hrgovic, giving him a psychological edge in their head-to-head record. However, he acknowledges that the path to total unification requires navigating the complex landscape of current titleholders and mandatory challengers.

Dubois previously told Sky Sports that winning all the belts is his primary objective at this stage of his career. He described the achievement as something that would mean everything to him, emphasising that no one could take that accomplishment away from him. His focus is entirely on the tangible goal of holding all the major world titles simultaneously.

The Londoner has identified both Hrgovic and WBC champion Agit Kabayel as potential opponents in his quest for unification. He noted that while Hrgovic is a tough opponent, Kabayel is also a formidable fighter who has not yet faced a boxer of Dubois’ calibre. Dubois remains open to fighting either champion, stating that he is willing to box anyone who holds a major belt.

The scheduling of the Hrgovic-Sanchez fight in early 2027 creates a significant window for other promotional activities in the heavyweight division. This timeline allows promoters to build anticipation for the mandatory defence while keeping the unification narrative alive for fans. The involvement of Queensberry Promotions in the negotiations underscores the commercial importance of these matchups.

For Sanchez, a victory over Hrgovic would mark a historic moment in boxing history. He would become the first Cuban heavyweight world champion, a milestone that adds significant weight to the upcoming bout. His trainer, Eddie Reynoso, has expressed enthusiasm for the match, believing his fighter is well-equipped to challenge the Croatian champion.

The heavyweight division continues to evolve with multiple champions holding different belts, creating a complex web of mandatory and optional fights. Hrgovic’s decision to prioritise his mandatory defence aligns with standard regulatory procedures, ensuring the integrity of the IBF title. Meanwhile, Dubois maintains his position as the WBO champion, preparing for whatever opponent is next in line for his belt.

Fans of the sport will be watching closely as these negotiations progress over the coming weeks. The confirmation of a venue and date for the Hrgovic-Sanchez fight will be the next major milestone in this saga. Until then, the focus remains on the strategic moves being made by managers and promoters to shape the future of heavyweight boxing.