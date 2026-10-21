A fundraising evening at The Globe on 24 Oct will kick‑start plans to bring Hay on Fire back to Hay‑on‑Wye in 2027, featuring community workshops and a giant dragon.

📷 Editorial coverage: Hay on Fire set for 2027 revival after fundraising night. Published by The National Wales.

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 3:16 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Hay on Fire, the flamboyant community festival that once lit up Hay‑on‑Wye, will be relaunched with a fundraising evening at The Globe on Saturday 24 October at 6 pm, marking the first step toward a 2027 revival.

The evening will feature a screening of Alan Trow’s 2007 Hay on Fire film and will be attended by the festival’s founder, Goffee, who will encourage participants to look ahead to the event’s future.

Organisers describe the planned “phoenix event” as a town‑wide celebration that will unite artists, makers, performers, schools, businesses and residents in a spectacle of creativity and community spirit.

Proposals include lantern‑making, mask‑making, live music, performance art, large‑scale installations and a procession that will culminate in a fire‑filled finale, with a giant dragon built collaboratively in the months beforehand.

The dragon, envisioned as a community‑crafted marvel, will be assembled with local volunteers, offering a hands‑on opportunity for participants to shape a central piece of the festival’s visual identity.

Additional elements will feature handmade lanterns, vibrant costumes, fire displays and a towering bonfire, all designed to create an immersive night of light and heat across the town.

Hay on Fire draws inspiration from the 1977 declaration by bookseller Richard Booth, who proclaimed the town an independent kingdom on April Fool’s Day, crowning himself king and naming his horse Prime Minister.

That irreverent spirit underpins the new festival, aiming to revive the town’s reputation for imaginative, off‑beat celebrations that defy conventional expectations.

Marion Kramer, organiser of Hay on Fire, said: “We want people to get fired up about making something together.” Whether you’re six or 96, there should be a way to join in. Hay is full of creative people, interesting ideas and a healthy disregard for being too sensible.

We want to bring all of that together and create something unforgettable.

She added: “This isn’t intended to be a history lesson.” It’s about making things, dressing up, meeting people and having a brilliant time.

The ambition is to spark an annual tradition that becomes a fixture on the town’s cultural calendar, giving residents of all ages a chance to engage in something “completely out of the ordinary.”

Organisers promise dragons, abundant fire and a night that will leave Hay‑on‑Wye “glowing”, reinforcing the festival’s reputation for spectacular, community‑driven spectacle.

The fundraising evening is free to attend and open to everyone, with further details available on The Globe at Hay’s website under the ‘What’s On’ section.

Community members are encouraged to register early for workshops and to contribute to the creation of lanterns, costumes and the giant dragon, ensuring the festival grows from the ground up rather than arriving as a pre‑made event.