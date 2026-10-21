CLA Cymru urges self‑catering firms to weigh in on 182‑day tax review

The Country Land and Business Association calls on Welsh self‑catering operators to respond before the 23 Oct deadline on the 182‑day rate rule.

📷 Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 11:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

CLA Cymru is urging every self‑catering operator across Wales to submit evidence before the Welsh Government’s consultation on the 182‑day rate rule closes on 23 October. The body warns that the deadline is fast approaching and that responses could shape the final tax threshold for rural accommodation.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) Cymru represents roughly 3,000 members who manage about 11 million acres of Welsh countryside. Its work spans agricultural policy, rural economic regeneration and reforms to the Welsh planning system, with regular engagement at both the Senedd and Westminster.

Introduced in 2023, the rule requires self‑catering properties to be let commercially for at least 182 days a year to qualify for non‑domestic rates. Properties let for fewer days fall back to council tax and may be subject to a second‑home premium of up to 300 percent of the standard rate.

Many owners have faced as little as seven days’ notice to settle tens of thousands of pounds in unexpected tax liabilities. The rule disproportionately affects establishments outside popular tourist zones, where achieving the 182‑day target is often unrealistic.

During the 2026 Senedd election, Plaid Cymru pledged to keep the 182‑day threshold under review. The Welsh Government now acknowledges that a substantial number of established self‑catering sites, which contribute significantly to local economies, cannot meet the current requirement.

The consultation seeks evidence on lowering the required number of commercial letting days and on granting exemptions where a property cannot be used as a permanent home, for example due to planning restrictions. The government has invited stakeholders to detail how any reduction would affect their operations.

While the Welsh Government has floated a modest reduction to 154 days, CLA Cymru argues that even this figure remains unattainable for many rural sites. A recent survey of its members found that nearly 30 percent of self‑catering accommodation in Wales is let for fewer than 140 days annually.

CLA Cymru recommends a threshold of 105 days, coupled with clear guidance on when exemptions should apply. The final figure will be decided through the consultation process, making industry input crucial.

Self‑catering owners are asked to explain how many days their properties are let, how the 182‑day rule has altered business plans, and whether the accommodation forms part of a broader enterprise. Tradespeople, cleaners and hospitality firms that support the sector are also encouraged to contribute.

Responses can be submitted via the Welsh Government’s online portal, with a revised login process now required for existing accounts. The consultation remains open until 23 October, after which the government will consider the evidence gathered.