Abergavenny rail services hit by Newport bridge collision

📷 Photo credit: Monmouthshire Beacon

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 1:00 pm 📖 5 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Commuters and travellers across South Wales faced significant disruption on Tuesday morning following a serious road traffic collision involving a school bus and a railway bridge in Newport. The incident, which occurred on Tregare Street, has caused widespread delays and cancellations for rail services operating between Newport and Hereford. Transport for Wales confirmed that the disruption is affecting the Marches Line, with particular impact felt at Abergavenny station.

The collision took place at approximately 7.45am, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. Gwent Police, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and the Welsh Ambulance Service all attended the scene to manage the incident and assist those involved. The road has been closed, with diversions put in place to manage traffic flow around the affected area.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police provided details of the collision, confirming that a school bus had struck a railway bridge near the city’s main station. The force stated that three children sustained injuries in the accident and were transported to hospital for treatment. Police noted that the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, offering some reassurance to the public regarding the severity of the situation.

The collision occurred at a critical junction where the Marches Line branches off towards Abergavenny, highlighting the complex infrastructure in the area. Emergency crews worked to secure the scene and clear the debris, while traffic officers managed the surrounding road network. The closure of Tregare Street has caused additional congestion for local drivers and public transport users in Newport.

Transport for Wales issued a statement advising passengers that services between Newport and Hereford would face delays of up to 60 minutes or be cancelled altogether. The operator urged rail users to check the latest timetables before travelling, as the disruption was initially expected to last until 11:00am. However, subsequent updates indicated that the impact on services would likely extend into the afternoon.

The initial disruption notice cited the bus colliding with a bridge between Newport and Cwmbran as the primary cause of the delays. Passengers were informed that both directions of travel would be affected, with significant knock-on effects for connecting services. The rail operator emphasised the importance of planning ahead to avoid unnecessary inconvenience during this period of disruption.

At Abergavenny station, the disruption was immediately felt by commuters relying on the morning rush hour services. The 08.32 service to Cardiff Central had not arrived by the time of the latest updates, leaving passengers waiting on the platform. This delay cascaded through the morning schedule, affecting subsequent departures and arrivals at the station.

Several key services were cancelled or significantly delayed, impacting travellers heading to major destinations across the UK. The 10.04 service to Holyhead was cancelled, while the 10.10 service to Milford Haven experienced delays. These cancellations forced passengers to seek alternative routes or wait for later departures, adding to the frustration of the morning commute.

As the day progressed, the impact on rail services continued to be felt, with further delays reported for midday and early afternoon departures. The 10.32 and 10.59 services to Cardiff Central were delayed, as was the 11.33 service to Manchester Piccadilly. These delays affected a wide range of commuters, including those travelling for work and leisure purposes.

The 12.30pm service to Manchester Piccadilly also faced delays, while the 1.10pm service to Cardiff Central was cancelled. Despite these disruptions, some services were reported to be running as scheduled by 12:00pm, offering a glimmer of normalcy for some passengers. However, the overall picture remained one of significant disruption for the majority of rail users in the region.

Passengers are strongly advised to check the latest service information before travelling, as conditions may change rapidly. Transport for Wales continues to monitor the situation and update its timetables in real-time to reflect the current status of services. The operator recommends allowing extra time for journeys and considering alternative modes of transport where possible.

The closure of Tregare Street and the ongoing investigation into the collision mean that full normality is unlikely to be restored immediately. Emergency services remain at the scene, and the road is expected to remain closed for the foreseeable future. Commuters in Newport and Abergavenny should plan their journeys accordingly, keeping in mind the potential for continued disruption throughout the day.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safety on both the roads and the railways. While the immediate danger has been addressed, the logistical challenges of restoring full service levels remain. Passengers are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and to exercise patience as the situation evolves.

Local residents and commuters have expressed their frustration at the disruption, with many sharing their experiences on social media. The cancellation of key services has left some passengers stranded or forced to make last-minute changes to their plans. The incident has highlighted the vulnerability of the rail network to external factors such as road traffic collisions.

Despite the inconvenience, there has been a sense of community support, with passengers helping one another navigate the disrupted schedules. The swift response of emergency services has been noted, with many praising their professionalism and efficiency in managing the incident. The focus now shifts to restoring normal service levels and ensuring the safety of all users of the transport network.

The National Wales will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available. Passengers are advised to remain flexible and prepared for potential further changes to their travel plans. The incident underscores the need for robust infrastructure and effective coordination between road and rail authorities to minimise the impact of such events on daily life.