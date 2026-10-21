A494 crash causes major Flintshire delays

The incident occurred on the stretch of road that links the A550 Gladstone Way turn‑off with the Queensferry‑Sandycroft area, a key commuter route for both local residents and…

📷 Photo credit: North Wales Live (Daily Post)

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 11:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A collision on the eastbound A494 between Plough Lane and Queensferry has forced the closure of a lane, prompting major traffic delays across Flintshire on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on the stretch of road that links the A550 Gladstone Way turn‑off with the Queensferry‑Sandycroft area, a key commuter route for both local residents and freight traffic.

Traffic Wales issued an immediate alert, stating: “Collision.” #A494 travelling Eastbound between Plough lane and Queensferry. Lane one blocked | Traffic officers en route.

Expect delays in the area. The statement confirmed that traffic officers were dispatched to manage the scene.

With the first lane blocked, traffic backed up rapidly, creating queues that stretched for several kilometres and forcing drivers onto the opposite carriageway under reduced speed limits.

At 9:03 am, the Inrix traffic monitoring service reported “Long delays and one lane closed due to accident on A494 Northbound near A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off).” Congestion to A55 J33A (Northop Hall East). The update highlighted the severity of the bottleneck.

Further Inrix data later that morning noted “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to recovery work and accident on A494 Northbound near A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off).” Congestion to J14 (Madryn). The description underscored the impact on surrounding junctions.

By 9:59 am, the service indicated that “Traffic easing, earlier accident on A494 Northbound near A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off).” The easing suggested that recovery crews had begun clearing the site, though some delays remained.

AA road maps reflected the situation, displaying “major delays” on the A494 corridor and advising motorists to anticipate extended travel times while the incident was addressed.

Live camera footage captured a brief standstill of traffic just before 09:00, confirming the gridlock reported by monitoring services and illustrating the scale of the disruption.

Recovery work continued throughout the morning, with one lane remaining closed as crews removed debris and assessed road safety. Drivers were urged to follow the directions of traffic officers and to consider alternative routes where possible.

Authorities reminded motorists that the situation could evolve rapidly and that real‑time updates from traffic monitoring services and official road‑alert channels should be consulted before embarking on journeys along the A494.

As the incident was cleared, traffic began to flow more smoothly, yet the lingering effects of the crash meant that journey times remained longer than usual for commuters travelling between Queensferry and surrounding districts.