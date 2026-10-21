Welsh Government unveils National Care Service plan

📷 Photo credit: Caerphilly Observer

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 1:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Welsh Government has published a roadmap to create a National Care Service, outlining a sweeping overhaul of social care across Wales. The plan, branded the National Care Service Programme, sets out six core priorities aimed at delivering a more consistent, sustainable system for children, disabled people, older residents and unpaid carers.

Building on existing commitments, the framework promises that care and support will be accessible regardless of where people live, seeking to remove regional disparities that have long affected service users. Delivery will involve close collaboration with local councils, care providers, social‑care workers and the unpaid caring community.

Deputy Social Care Minister Delyth Jewell highlighted the breadth of the programme, stressing that “Social care helps children and families through difficult times, enables disabled people to live independently, supports older people to remain in their own homes and communities, and helps unpaid carers continue their vital role.” She added that “The contribution of carers, both paid and unpaid, shapes the lives of millions of people around us.” Too often social care is seen as a hidden service.

I’m determined that will change.

Jewell explained that “The National Care Service Programme will develop a more consistent, sustainable and joined‑up system of support in the social care sector, ensuring more people can receive timely care in the right place and at the right time.” It shows how Wales is leading the way in turning ambition into action on social care reform. The minister underscored that rising demand requires “lasting change that strengthens services, supports the workforce and improves care for people.”

This programme sets out how we’ll work together to achieve that during this Senedd term, within our longer‑term vision of a National Care Service for Wales.

Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, welcomed the plan, declaring “comprehensive reform is long overdue.” He noted that NHS leaders have repeatedly called for “long‑term reform that puts social care on a sustainable footing, supported by stable funding, a valued workforce, better use of data and stronger integration between health and social care services,.”

Hughes argued that “The priority now must be turning this ambition into delivery through clear national leadership, accountability and joint approaches to planning, performance and financial frameworks.” He urged both Welsh and UK governments to cooperate closely as the proposals evolve, stressing that reforms will need “sustained action beyond a single Senedd term.”

The roadmap calls for joint planning between health and social‑care sectors, aiming to align funding streams and data systems to avoid duplication and gaps. By embedding accountability mechanisms, the programme seeks to monitor progress against the six priorities throughout the current Senedd term.

Stakeholders, including local authorities and care charities, have been invited to contribute to the implementation plan, ensuring that frontline experiences shape policy refinements. The government has pledged regular reporting to the Senedd, offering transparency on milestones and resource allocation.

Implementation is slated to begin later this year, with pilot projects in selected local authority areas to test new integration models. The Welsh Government expects the full rollout to align with the broader vision of a National Care Service, positioning Wales as a leader in social‑care transformation across the UK.