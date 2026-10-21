Winshall becomes employee-owned after National Grid win

📷 Photo credit: Business News Wales

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 11:15 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Winshall, a high-voltage engineering specialist based in Llantrisant, has officially become employee-owned following the completion of a major structural transition. Founders Gareth Wintle and Kevin Shallish have transferred the business to an Employee Ownership Trust, granting staff a direct financial stake in the company’s future. This strategic move is designed to reward the workforce that has driven significant expansion since the firm’s establishment five years ago.

The transition ensures that employees will benefit financially from the company’s continued growth and stability. By placing ownership in the hands of the workforce, the founders aim to secure long-term career opportunities for their team. This structure allows staff to be promoted through the ranks, with the potential to eventually run the company themselves.

Since its inception, Winshall has experienced rapid financial expansion, with annual turnover rising from £1m to £12m. The company remains on course to double this figure, reaching £24m by April 2027. This growth has been supported by a workforce of 17 permanent staff who work alongside approximately 100 subcontractors.

The firm provides civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services for construction projects in high-voltage environments. Its core operations include modifying transmission substations to enable new connections to the electricity network. Additionally, the team replaces equipment that has reached the end of its operational life, ensuring grid reliability.

Alongside the ownership change, Winshall has secured a place on National Grid’s QUDM Lot 2 framework. This agreement has a potential value of £80bn through to 2050, representing a significant milestone for the Llantrisant-based firm. The framework allows National Grid to award projects directly to Winshall without requiring a full tender process for every opportunity.

Kevin Shallish, co-founder and director, highlighted the impact of this contract on the company’s market position. “Lot 2 is big for us.” It has already opened up our market, with other clients seeing that we’re on the framework and coming to us,” he said.

The framework places Winshall in direct competition with much larger industry players, a testament to the firm’s established expertise.

Winshall’s extensive experience working directly for National Grid has provided deep insight into the organisation’s standards and requirements. Approximately 80% of the company’s work currently takes place on National Grid transmission sites across the country. The team is actively engaged in more than 15 projects spanning both England and Wales.

Among these major undertakings is a £9m-plus Sellindge Pathfinder contract located in Kent. The firm’s client list also includes prominent industry names such as Envolve, M Group, and Statera Energy. Other key partners include GSS, Dagem Power Morson Praxis, and Welsh Power, reflecting a diverse and robust portfolio.

Looking ahead, Winshall aims to increase its turnover to £30m by 2028 and exceed £36m by 2031. To support this growth, the company expects to employ at least 25 permanent members of staff by 2031. The firm also plans to move to larger premises by 2030 to accommodate its expanding operations.

Gareth Wintle, co-founder and director, emphasised the importance of recruitment in achieving these targets. “We think we’ve got the processes in place to grow the business.” The only thing restricting us is getting more of the right people and building the teams needed to deliver these projects,” he stated.

The company is actively seeking to develop skills within South Wales to support its long-term ambitions.

Reflecting the scale of its growth in just five years, Winshall has been invited to the UK Fast Growth Awards 2026. The event will take place at ICC Wales in Newport later this month, recognising fast-growing firms across every UK sector. This invitation underscores the company’s rapid rise within the national engineering landscape.

Mr Wintle stressed the value of local talent in sustaining this momentum. “We want people in our local area to know there are opportunities here for them.” If they want to develop within a business and build a long career in the industry, we’re a good starting point,” he added.

Developing skills within South Wales remains a central pillar of the company’s strategic vision.

The move to employee ownership marks a new chapter for the firm, aligning its growth trajectory with the interests of its workforce. With a secure position on a major national framework and a clear path for expansion, Winshall is well-positioned for the next phase of its development. The company’s focus on professional development and local recruitment continues to define its unique approach to the high-voltage engineering sector.