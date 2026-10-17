Newport draw 1-1 with York after Etete debut

Substitute Kion Etete scores with his first touch as Newport salvage a point against ten‑man York City at Rodney Parade.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Aled Morgan (Capital Region & Urban Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 5:05 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Kion Etete made an instant impact on his Newport County debut, heading home the equaliser to secure a 1‑1 draw against ten‑man York City at Rodney Parade.

York City opened the scoring in the fourth minute, with Ollie Pearce latching onto Alex Hunt’s defence‑splitting pass and curling a low shot past Newport goalkeeper Jordan Wright.

Advertisement

The visitors continued to dominate the early exchanges, and a second chance fell to Ollie Banks, whose effort struck the post as York pressed for a comfortable lead.

Advertisement

Newport’s hopes of a quick response were dented when Jovan Malcolm received a straight red card in the 24th minute for a reckless challenge, leaving the Exiles a man down.

Advertisement

Despite being reduced to ten men, York maintained pressure, with Shaquille Gwengwe heading a cross against the cross‑bar just before the interval, narrowly missing a second goal.

Newport introduced substitute Kion Etete shortly after the break, the 22‑year‑old striker making his first appearance for the club.

Etete’s debut proved decisive when, in the 54th minute, he met a pinpoint cross from Tanatswa Nyakuhwa and headed the ball into the net to level the scores.

The equaliser sparked a surge of activity from both sides, with Newport’s Harrison Biggins and York’s Kyle Cameron each forcing saves in the ensuing minutes.

York continued to threaten, but the red‑carded Malcolm’s absence forced them to reshuffle their midfield, limiting their ability to create clear-cut chances.

Newport’s attacking trio of Etete, Biggins and forward Michael O’Connor combined well in the final ten minutes, yet none could find a breakthrough.

York’s late efforts were similarly thwarted, as a long‑range strike from striker James Hurst rattled the post, leaving the match poised on a knife‑edge.

The referee’s final whistle confirmed a point each, a result that sees Newport remain in the lower half of League Two, while York continue their campaign in the National League.

Etete’s debut goal has been hailed by supporters as a sign of promise for the club’s forward line, offering a morale boost after a challenging spell of fixtures.

Both managers praised their squads’ resilience, noting the importance of securing a point under difficult circumstances and the need to build on the performance in upcoming matches.