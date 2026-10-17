Bangor professor receives top forestry fellowship

John Healey, professor of forest sciences at Bangor University, has been awarded the Institute of Chartered Foresters’ Fellowship, recognising his leadership in woodland research and policy.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Catrin Hughes (Senior Education & Family Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 1:45 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Professor John Healey has been awarded the Institute of Chartered Foresters’ Fellowship, the body’s highest grade of membership, in recognition of his long‑standing contribution to forest science.

The Institute, the Royal Chartered body for foresters and arboriculturists across the United Kingdom, said the honour is reserved for professionals who have demonstrated sustained leadership, expertise and influence in forestry, arboriculture or the wider environment.

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Healey, who holds the Professorship in Forest Sciences at Bangor University’s School of Environmental and Natural Sciences, described the accolade as “deeply honoured”.

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He joined Bangor University in 1988 and is only the eighth academic to occupy the established chair in Forestry, a post created to advance research and teaching in the discipline.

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During his tenure, Healey has overseen extensive field trials on native woodland regeneration, contributing data that underpin national policy on sustainable timber production.

His work on the ecological impacts of climate change on upland coniferous forests has been cited in several government reports, informing strategies to mitigate carbon loss from forested lands.

Healey also leads a collaborative research network that links Welsh landowners, community groups and industry partners to promote best practice in woodland management.

The Institute of Chartered Foresters highlighted his role in mentoring early‑career foresters, noting that many of his former PhD students now hold senior positions in public and private forestry organisations.

In addition to his research, Healey has contributed to the development of the UK’s Forestry Standard, helping to shape guidelines that balance commercial timber extraction with biodiversity conservation.

His recent publication on mixed‑species planting schemes demonstrated measurable gains in soil health and wildlife habitat, findings that are being piloted in several Welsh national parks.

The Fellowship award ceremony, held at the Institute’s London headquarters, also recognised Healey’s public engagement, including his regular contributions to Welsh radio programmes on forest health and his involvement in school outreach projects.

University officials said the honour reflects Bangor’s growing reputation as a centre of excellence for environmental science and underscores the importance of Welsh expertise in national forestry policy.

Healey will use the Fellowship platform to further advocate for resilient woodland ecosystems, a priority he says is essential for both rural economies and climate adaptation efforts.