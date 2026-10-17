Noni Lewis to read ‘Son of Jonah’ at Mitchel Troy

Actress Noni Lewis will read Robert Atkins’ festive poem at St Michael’s Church, Mitchel Troy, on 7 November, with music by Sugar Shop Harmony and a suggested £5 donation.

Photo credit: Monmouthshire Beacon

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 1:45 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Welsh actress Noni Lewis will deliver a special reading of the festive poem *Son of Jonah: A Child’s Christmas in a Whale* at St Michael’s Church, Mitchel Troy, on Saturday 7 November.

The event begins at 6.30 pm and is expected to run until around 7.30 pm, with a suggested donation of £5 to support the church’s community fund.

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Accompanying the reading, local ensemble Sugar Shop Harmony will provide musical interludes, creating a warm ambience for the evening.

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The poem, written by Abertillery‑born author Robert Atkins, reimagines the biblical tale of Jonah as a child’s Christmas adventure set inside a great fish.

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Atkins, who now splits his time between Abergavenny and Monmouth, crafted the story to blend faith, friendship, humour and the companionship of a mischievous cat called Jaspera.

In the narrative, a young Jonah discovers that the interior of the whale becomes a surprising stage for seasonal wonder, offering a fresh perspective on a well‑known scriptural episode.

Organisers describe the reading as a community‑focused event designed to bring neighbours together and share a memorable cultural experience ahead of the holidays.

Listeners can also enjoy the poem as an audiobook, currently available on platforms including Amazon, iTunes, Deezer, Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube.

The digital release provides an alternative way for families to engage with the story during the run‑up to Christmas, complementing the live performance.

St Michael’s Church, a historic landmark in the Monmouthshire village of Mitchel Troy, has a long tradition of hosting arts‑based programmes that serve the local population.

Church officials hope the event will attract both regular parishioners and visitors from surrounding towns such as Abergavenny, Monmouth and the wider Welsh borders.

Attendance is expected to be modest but enthusiastic, reflecting the growing appetite for locally‑produced cultural gatherings in rural Wales.

By offering a free‑entry evening with a modest donation request, the organisers aim to sustain the church’s charitable activities while celebrating Welsh literary talent.

The reading forms part of a broader seasonal programme that includes choral concerts, craft fairs and youth workshops, all intended to enrich community life throughout the festive period.

As the winter months approach, events like this underscore the role of regional venues in preserving and promoting Welsh arts, literature and shared traditions.