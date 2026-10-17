New CEO Laura Sparks Hugman welcomed by councillor at Paul Sartori

The meeting, held on Thursday morning, gave the new CEO an opportunity to introduce herself to the charity’s staff, volunteers and trustees.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 4:05 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

County Councillor Thomas Tudor visited the Paul Sartori Foundation on Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, to congratulate Laura Sparks Hugman on her appointment as chief executive.

The meeting, held on Thursday morning, gave the new CEO an opportunity to introduce herself to the charity’s staff, volunteers and trustees.

Advertisement

Founded to ensure no one in Pembrokeshire faces the end of life alone, the Paul Sartori Foundation provides free hospice‑at‑home nursing, equipment loans and emotional support for people living with life‑limiting illnesses.

Advertisement

During the tour, Ms Sparks Hugman highlighted the range of services that the charity now offers, including bereavement counselling, complementary therapy and future‑care planning.

Advertisement

“It was very interesting to hear about the Clinical Impact Report 2025‑2026 and how services are developing, including Hospice at Home, Equipment Loan, Bereavement and Counselling, Complementary Therapy and the Future Care Planning,” the councillor said.

He added that the breadth of expertise among the team – from clinical and legal backgrounds to finance and community work – underpins the organisation’s success.

“May I take this opportunity to thank everyone whose efforts make this such a wonderful organisation for the population of Pembrokeshire.” Diolch yn Fawr,” he continued.

Ms Sparks Hugman explained that the charity’s hospice‑at‑home nurses deliver symptom management and personal care directly to patients’ homes, allowing families to remain in familiar surroundings.

She noted that the equipment‑loan scheme, which provides items such as hospital beds and mobility aids, has helped over 300 households in the past year.

Volunteer involvement, she said, remains the heart of the service, with more than 150 local residents contributing time each week.

“Our volunteers bring kindness, dedication and generosity that make these valuable services possible every single day,” Ms Sparks Hugman said.

The foundation’s trustees, a mix of health professionals and community leaders, met the councillor to discuss future funding strategies.

They outlined plans to expand the complementary‑therapy programme, which now includes massage, aromatherapy and music sessions for patients and families.

Future‑care planning, a newer initiative, aims to help individuals articulate their wishes and coordinate support before a crisis arises.

Councillor Tudor praised the charity’s proactive approach, saying it aligns with the council’s own health‑and‑social‑care priorities for the region.

He confirmed that the council will continue to collaborate with the foundation on joint projects, particularly those that reduce hospital admissions.

The Paul Sartori Foundation, named after a local philanthropist, operates solely on charitable donations and public funding.

Its annual budget, reported in the latest impact review, stands at just under £2 million, with the majority allocated to direct patient care.

Ms Sparks Hugman stressed that maintaining financial transparency is essential for sustaining donor confidence.

She highlighted that the charity’s accounts are audited each year and published on its website for public scrutiny.

Local businesses have also pledged in‑kind support, supplying medical supplies and transport services for patients in remote areas.

The visit concluded with a brief Q&A session, during which community members raised concerns about transport accessibility for rural patients.

Ms Sparks Hugman assured that the foundation is exploring partnerships with local transport providers to address the issue.

She reaffirmed the charity’s commitment to reaching every corner of Pembrokeshire, from the coastal towns to the inland valleys.

As the meeting ended, Councillor Tudor thanked the team once more, noting that the foundation’s work exemplifies the spirit of community care that the council strives to promote.

“Your dedication makes a real difference to families at a time when they need it most,” he said, before departing the headquarters.

The Paul Sartori Foundation continues to operate its hospice‑at‑home service seven days a week, responding to referrals from hospitals, GPs and social‑care teams across the county.

For families seeking support, the charity’s 24‑hour helpline remains open, offering advice and arranging visits at short notice.

With Laura Sparks Hugman at the helm, the organisation aims to build on its recent growth and extend its reach to more patients in need.