Ospreys launch Challenge Cup with 39‑14 win in Georgia

Ospreys secure a bonus‑point victory over Black Lion in Tbilisi, opening their European campaign with seven tries and a strong platform in Pool 3.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 3:50 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Ospreys kicked off their EPCR Challenge Cup campaign with a dominant 39‑14 victory over Georgian side Black Lion in Tbilisi on Saturday afternoon.

Mark Jones’ side secured the full five match points, thanks to a prolific seven‑try display that left little doubt about their intentions in Pool 3.

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Six players earned their first starts of the season, underscoring the depth Jones has at his disposal for the demanding European schedule.

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Before the break the Welsh region built a 22‑7 lead, with tries coming from back‑row forwards Gwilym Evans, Morgan Morse and Huw Sutton.

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Fly‑half Lawson Creighton added a try of his own in the first half, further extending the Ospreys’ advantage.

Luke Morgan crossed the line twice, the first before half‑time and the second early in the second half, highlighting his threat when given space.

Hooker Lewis Lloyd and prop Kian Hire each added a try after the interval, completing the Ospreys’ seven‑try tally.

Black Lion responded with scores from Giorgi Spanderashvili and Giorgi Giorgadze, both successfully converted by Luka Tsirekidze.

Despite the Georgian hosts’ efforts, they were unable to mount a sustained challenge to the Ospreys’ lead.

Creighton converted two of the seven Ospreys tries, ensuring the Welsh side secured a valuable bonus‑point win.

The result marks a highly satisfactory start for the Ospreys, especially given the significant squad rotation and the long journey to Georgia.

Jones’ back‑row trio of Evans, Morse and Sutton made an immediate impact, each finding the try‑line before the interval.

The performance also demonstrated the Ospreys’ attacking versatility, with forwards and backs alike contributing to the scoreboard.

With the opening round complete, the Ospreys sit atop Pool 3, poised for a crucial home clash against Harlequins on 12 December.

Further fixtures include an away trip to Toulon in January and a final home meeting with Vannes, rounding off the group stage.

The comprehensive victory in Tbilisi provides a solid platform for the Ospreys as they aim to progress deep into the Challenge Cup.