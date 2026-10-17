Mad4Animals brings exotic wildlife show to Milford Waterfront

A 60‑minute live animal showcase and meet‑and‑greet kicks off at Milford Waterfront on 30 Oct, offering hands‑on learning for families.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 3:05 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Families and wildlife enthusiasts will gather at Milford Waterfront on Friday 30 October for a 60‑minute live animal showcase presented by Mad4Animals.

The show, staged inside Sybil House, will feature a variety of exotic species from across the globe, each accompanied by educational commentary.

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Organisers have scheduled a 30‑minute meet‑and‑greet immediately after the performance, allowing visitors to approach the animals, ask questions and capture photographs.

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Mad4Animals, a touring education programme, aims to combine entertainment with conservation messages, encouraging audiences to learn about habitats, diet and behaviour.

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Event organisers highlighted that the programme includes interactive elements, giving children the chance to handle safe‑touch species under professional supervision.

Local schools have been invited to attend as part of their science curricula, with teachers welcomed to integrate the experience into classroom learning.

In addition to the animal show, Milford Waterfront will host ten‑pin bowling, interactive darts and a soft‑play area operated by Phoenix Bowl, providing a broader family‑friendly environment.

The venue’s Thursday 29 October programme includes a Michael Jackson‑themed “King of Pop Day”, featuring a live tribute act and a moonwalk competition.

Saturday 31 October sees West Wales’s 70‑piece Symphonica Tywi orchestra perform a film‑music concert at the nearby Torch Theatre.

Milford Waterfront, situated on the banks of the River Cleddau, has become a seasonal hub for cultural and leisure activities throughout the autumn months.

Local councillor Rhys Morgan praised the event, stating it “offers a unique blend of education and entertainment that benefits both residents and visitors to Pembrokeshire.”

Security and animal‑welfare officers will be on site throughout the day to ensure the safety of both the public and the creatures.

Tickets are sold on a first‑come, first‑served basis, with family bundles available to encourage group attendance.

Organisers advise attendees to arrive early to secure seating, as the venue’s capacity is limited to maintain an intimate viewing experience.

Mad4Animals’ director, Laura Evans, confirmed that all animals have been vetted for health and temperament, and that the team follows strict handling protocols.

The event forms part of a broader initiative to boost tourism in Pembrokeshire during the off‑peak season, aligning with regional strategies to promote cultural attractions.

Local businesses anticipate increased footfall, with nearby cafés and shops preparing special offers for event‑goers.

Transport links to the waterfront include regular bus services from Haverfordwest and a dedicated car park, facilitating access for visitors from across Wales.

Weather forecasts predict mild autumn conditions, suitable for an outdoor gathering, though organisers have contingency plans for indoor activities should rain occur.

Milford Waterfront’s autumn calendar continues to expand, positioning the site as a key destination for family‑focused events in the region.