Haverfordwest County thrash Cardiff Corinthians to reach Welsh Cup third round

Haverfordwest County posted a 4-0 win over Cardiff Corinthians, ending league woes and securing a place in the Welsh Cup third round.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 4:35 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Haverfordwest County secured a place in the third round of the FAW Welsh Cup with a 4-0 triumph over Cardiff Corinthians at Bridge Meadow Stadium on Saturday.

Manager Tony Pennock’s side wasted little time, with Jack Walker finding the net after just three minutes.

Advertisement

Rhys Abbruzzese doubled the lead in the 24th minute, before Cody Twose added a third two minutes later.

Advertisement

The fourth goal arrived before the half‑hour mark, sealing a comfortable victory for the Bluebirds.

Advertisement

The win comes after four successive defeats in the Cymru Premier, offering a timely morale boost.

Cardiff Corinthians, who compete in the Ardal South West League, entered the second round after three consecutive cup wins without conceding.

Despite their earlier defensive record, the Corinthians were unable to contain the top‑flight opposition.

The result ends Haverfordwest’s recent frustration in the competition, having been knocked out in the second round by Llanelli Town in each of the previous two seasons.

Penning the victory, Pennock will look to translate the cup performance into league form.

County’s next Cymru Premier fixture is scheduled for Saturday 24 October, when they travel to Jenner Park to face Barry Town United.

The third‑round draw for the Welsh Cup will determine Haverfordwest’s next opponents.

Bridge Meadow Stadium, the home ground of the Bluebirds, witnessed a dominant display that highlighted the team’s attacking potential.

Jack Walker’s early strike set the tone, prompting a swift response from his teammates.

Abbruzzese’s goal in the 24th minute restored confidence after a period of league struggles.

Twose’s contribution just two minutes later underscored the side’s relentless pressure.

The final goal, scored before the thirty‑minute whistle, left the visitors with little chance of a comeback.

Cardiff Corinthians’ cup run had been notable, having progressed through three rounds without letting in a goal.

However, the step up in class proved decisive as Haverfordwest’s superior quality prevailed.

With the win, Haverfordwest County not only advances but also gains a valuable lift ahead of their upcoming league clash.

The club will now turn its focus to maintaining momentum in the Cymru Premier while awaiting the next Welsh Cup draw.