Ceredigion council closes three rural roads for works

Three key routes in Ceredigion face closures from October to November for highway support and water‑main renewal, with diversions in place.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 2:10 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Ceredigion County Council has issued formal orders to close three rural roads for several weeks while essential works are carried out.

Llanfair Road in the Glanrhyd hamlet will be shut to all traffic from 15 October, remaining closed 24 hours a day for the duration of the highway support works.

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The council estimates the closure will last four weeks, after which the road is expected to reopen to normal traffic.

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Pedestrian access will be retained throughout the period, with a temporary footpath laid alongside the works site.

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Motorists are advised to use the designated diversion that runs via the nearby B4574, which the council has marked with temporary signage.

In the village of Llanfihangel‑ar‑Arth, a separate order will see the C1036 and C1021 roads in the neighbouring community of Llanwnnen closed from 9 November.

The closures are linked to renewal works on an existing asbestos‑cement main that supplies Welsh Water to the area.

Both roads are expected to remain shut for approximately two weeks while the water mains are replaced and tested.

Alternative routes have been plotted to guide drivers around the works, directing traffic onto the A487 and the adjoining country lanes.

As with the Glanrhyd closure, pedestrian pathways will stay open, with barriers ensuring safe passage for walkers.

The council has warned that the orders granting the powers to close the roads may remain in force for up to 18 months, allowing for any unforeseen extensions.

Residents have been notified through the council’s standard road‑closure notice system, which includes leaflets delivered to households and online updates on the council website.

Local farming businesses have been consulted to minimise disruption to agricultural traffic, with specific time windows allocated for heavy vehicles.

Welsh Water has confirmed that the asbestos‑cement main will be fully decommissioned and replaced with a modern, non‑hazardous pipe.

The utility company added that the upgrade will improve water quality and reliability for the surrounding rural community.

Emergency services have been briefed on the new routes and will maintain response times despite the temporary diversions.

School transport arrangements for pupils in the affected catchment areas have been reviewed, with alternative pick‑up points established.

Public transport operators have been instructed to adjust bus timetables where necessary, ensuring continuity of service for commuters.

Local councillors have urged motorists to plan journeys in advance and to respect the signage, noting that contraventions could result in fines.

The council’s highways department will monitor the works daily, deploying traffic officers to manage peak‑hour flow and to address any incidents.

Residents can report any concerns or incidents related to the closures through the council’s dedicated hotline, which operates from 8 am to 6 pm on weekdays.

All road‑work sites will be inspected by an independent safety officer before traffic is allowed to resume, confirming that the surfaces meet statutory standards.

Once the works are completed, the council will remove the temporary signs and restore the original road markings.

Community groups have expressed appreciation for the council’s effort to maintain pedestrian access, highlighting the importance of safe walking routes in rural Wales.

The closures form part of a broader programme of infrastructure upgrades across Ceredigion, aimed at modernising essential services and improving road safety.

Further updates will be posted on the council’s website, with email alerts available for those who wish to receive real‑time information.

Motorists travelling through the region are reminded to check the latest traffic information before setting off, to avoid unnecessary delays.