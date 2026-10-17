Why Wales is called Wales – the history behind the name

Explore how Anglo‑Saxon and Brythonic roots forged the name Wales and why a “‑land” suffix never appeared.

Photo credit: walesguidebook.com

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 2:11 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The name Wales does not stem from a simple geographic label but from a series of linguistic shifts that began with the Anglo‑Saxon word Wealhas, meaning “foreigners”.

When early Saxons entered Britain they used Wealhas to describe the native Brythonic speakers they encountered, a term that later evolved into the modern English “Wales”.

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In the same vein, the English adjective “Welsh” derives from the Old English “Wealas”, also signifying “foreigner”.

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These designations were not limited to the people of present‑day Wales; the Saxons applied them to other Celtic speakers, including those in Cornwall.

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The Welsh language offers a contrasting self‑identification. The country is called “Cymru”, while its inhabitants are “Cymry”.

Both terms trace back to the Brythonic word “combrogos”, which translates as “compatriot”.

“Cymro” originally meant “a Welshman”, and the plural “Cymry” was used by early poets to rally the people of the land.

The shift from “combrogos” to “Cymry” mirrors the broader linguistic fragmentation of Brythonic after the Roman era, giving rise to Welsh, Cornish, Breton and the now‑extinct Cumbric.

Unlike England, Scotland and Ireland, Wales never acquired a suffix such as “‑land” because it lacked a unified political identity for much of its early history.

From the 5th to the 7th centuries the region comprised several kingdoms – Gwynedd, Dyfed, Ceredigion and others – each with its own name and ruler.

Without a single sovereign state, there was no collective term for the land that could evolve into “Wales‑land”.

The first recorded use of a collective label for the area appears in Anglo‑Saxon chronicles as “Walha”, a generic reference to “foreigners” between 400 and 650 AD.

That label morphed into “Wealas” during the later Saxon period, eventually solidifying as “Wales” after the Norman conquest and subsequent English administration.

The political unification of Wales began in earnest under Henry VIII, whose 1536 Act of Union formally merged the Welsh principalities into a single jurisdiction known as “Wales”.

Even after legal unification, the native term “Cymru” persisted, underscoring the enduring cultural distinction between external labels and internal identity.

Modern usage reflects this duality: “Wales” appears on maps and in official documents, while “Cymru” is favoured in Welsh‑language media, education and public signage.

The linguistic journey from “Wealhas” to “Wales” and from “combrogos” to “Cymru” illustrates how external perceptions and internal self‑definition have shaped the country’s name over centuries.

Understanding this history clarifies why Wales is not called “Walesland” – the name emerged from a complex tapestry of conquest, language and regional autonomy rather than a simple geographic suffix.