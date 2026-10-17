Pembrokeshire Mayors Launch First Forum to Tackle Anti‑Social Behaviour

Mayors and civic leaders gathered in Haverfordwest to share strategies on anti‑social behaviour and inclusion, pledging ongoing cooperation across Pembrokeshire.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 2:35 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The inaugural Pembrokeshire Mayoral Forum convened on Saturday, 17 October, bringing together mayors, deputy mayors and the Sheriff of Haverfordwest to discuss anti‑social behaviour and community cohesion.

Organised by Haverfordwest Mayor Councillor Randell Izaiah Thomas‑Turner, the historic gathering marked the first time civic leaders from across the county have met in a single forum.

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Representatives from Milford Haven, Pembroke, Neyland, Fishguard and Goodwick, as well as the Haverfordwest deputy mayor and sheriff, exchanged views on the challenges facing their towns.

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Remote participation was enabled for Councillor Stephen Hughes of Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council, ensuring the discussion reflected a county‑wide perspective.

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Anti‑social behaviour dominated the agenda, with participants acknowledging that, despite differing local circumstances, many communities confront similar disturbances.

Leaders shared practical measures that have proved effective in their own areas, ranging from youth outreach programmes to enhanced street lighting.

While no county‑wide policy was announced, the forum created a platform for councils to learn from each other’s experiences rather than working in isolation.

The Welsh Government’s Anti‑Racist Wales Action Plan also featured prominently, prompting discussion on how town councils can foster more inclusive environments.

Initiatives already underway, such as community dialogue events and multicultural festivals, were highlighted as models for replication across Pembrokeshire.

Participants explored the evolving role of civic representatives, agreeing that mayors, deputy mayors and sheriffs should move beyond ceremonial duties to support local organisations and attend community events.

There was consensus on the need for greater attendance at neighbouring towns’ functions, a step aimed at strengthening inter‑town connections.

Mayor Thomas‑Turner described the meeting as a milestone, noting that months of preparation had culminated in a constructive exchange of ideas.

He stressed that the forum is intended to become a regular fixture, not a one‑off gathering.

“This is just the beginning,” he said.

A follow‑up session is slated for early 2027, giving civic leaders the opportunity to assess progress and develop joint initiatives.

Analysts note that translating the goodwill generated at the forum into tangible actions will be crucial for residents who face persistent anti‑social issues.

The forum also underscored the historic importance of the Sheriff of Haverfordwest, with participants pledging to involve the office in future civic engagements.

By fostering a network of shared resources and experiences, the Pembrokeshire Mayoral Forum aims to preserve each town’s distinct identity while addressing common concerns.

Local authorities are now tasked with converting the dialogue into practical measures that enhance safety, promote inclusion and reinforce community spirit across the county.