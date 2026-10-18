Little Stars Nursery passes to long‑time manager Becky Gregory

After 23 years, the Mamhilad Park nursery is now owned by manager Becky Gregory, ensuring continuity for 65 children and 25 staff.

Photo credit: Cwmbran Life

✍️ By Catrin Hughes (Senior Education & Family Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 18, 2026 at 11:37 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Becky Gregory has taken ownership of Little Stars Nursery at Mamhilad Park Estate, succeeding founders Emma Matthews and Marie Ellis‑Jones after 23 years of running the centre.

The nursery looks after 65 children aged from six weeks to five years each day and supports more than 100 local families. A team of 25 full‑ and part‑time staff will remain in place, ensuring continuity for both children and parents.

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Gregory, a resident of Sebastopol, joined Little Stars eight years ago while studying Childhood Studies at Aberystwyth University. She began by leading the baby and toddler rooms before being promoted to nursery manager by the founders.

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“I know the building and the operations inside out and, most importantly, I know the children and the team – who are brilliant and have the highest standards of care.”

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Gregory says she has no immediate plans to alter the service, but intends to involve staff, parents and children in shaping any future developments.

Peter Downes, of Johnsey Estates – the owner and manager of Mamhilad Park Estate – highlighted the nursery’s role for estate workers and the wider local area.

“We’ve always been really proud to have such a well‑regarded childcare offer on‑site and are delighted that the Little Stars ownership has transferred to an equally well‑regarded, trusted new owner in Becky.”

The estate’s backing underscores the importance placed on high‑quality early years provision within the community, where reliable childcare is a key factor for families and local employers.

The transition was announced on the nursery’s Facebook page by the previous owners, who wrote: “…the time is right to pass the baton to Becky…”.

With the existing team staying on board, parents can expect the same standards that earned the centre its outstanding inspection reports and numerous awards. Gregory’s eight‑year tenure inside the nursery equips her with practical insight into daily operations, positioning her to maintain the high level of care while exploring enhancements driven by feedback from staff and families.

As Little Stars Nursery moves forward under Gregory’s stewardship, the combination of experienced leadership, estate support and a strong community base suggests a stable future for the early years service that has become a fixture of Mamhilad Park Estate.