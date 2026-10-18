Welsh Water opens 25‑year strategy for public comment

Dŵr Cymru invites customers to shape its 25‑year plan, with a consultation running until 15 November and a final version due in January 2027.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Rhiannon Evans (Environment & Climate Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 18, 2026 at 10:25 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water has launched a public consultation on its draft 25‑year strategy, inviting customers and stakeholders to comment by 15 November.

The consultation follows a summer‑long engagement that began at the Royal Welsh Show in July and saw more than 6,000 customers share their views at events across Wales and via an online survey.

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The draft outlines the outcomes the utility aims to deliver for customers, communities and the environment over the next quarter of a century.

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Key priorities include securing reliable water supplies, reducing storm‑overflow spills, upgrading and renewing pipes and treatment works, cutting leakage and improving river water quality.

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Welsh Water says the plan will guide long‑term investment decisions while balancing service improvements, environmental performance and affordability.

Chief Executive Roch Cheroux said: “Our customers rightly expect us to deliver better services and do more to protect the environment.” We are determined that we meet those expectations, improving our performance today while investing wisely for future generations.”

He added that the strategy “will set our direction for the next 25 years: securing reliable water supplies, playing our part in delivering cleaner rivers and seas, and keeping services affordable.”

“As a company with no shareholders, we must ensure every pound we invest delivers lasting value for the people and communities we serve,” Cheroux continued.

Chief Strategy and Stakeholder Officer Alun Shurmer noted that the summer engagement “directly influenced our priorities and challenged us to be more ambitious.”

He urged participants to “scrutinise these proposals and help us strengthen them further,” stressing that the draft remains open to amendment before the final version is published in January 2027.

Welsh Water has already committed to investing more than £4 billion in its network between 2025 and 2030.

That funding is earmarked for projects to reduce storm‑overflow incidents, replace ageing pipework, modernise treatment facilities and tackle water loss through leakage.

The utility also plans to enhance river water quality, aligning its work with broader environmental targets set by the Welsh Government.

Customers who wish to comment can do so online, with the portal remaining open until the mid‑November deadline.

Those who have previously registered for the consultation will need to re‑register following a recent change to the login process.

The draft strategy is publicly available on the same website, allowing anyone to review the proposed priorities and assess whether they address the issues that matter most to water users.

Welsh Water emphasises that the consultation is a two‑way dialogue, aiming to capture a wide range of perspectives from households, businesses and community groups.

Stakeholders are encouraged to provide concrete examples of local challenges, such as recurring supply interruptions or concerns about water quality, to help shape the final plan.

By involving the public early, the utility hopes to build consensus around its long‑term vision and avoid costly revisions later.

The final strategy, slated for release in January 2027, will set the framework for investment and service delivery through to 2050.

Welsh Water’s board will consider all submitted comments before approving the definitive roadmap.

Industry observers note that the extensive consultation reflects a growing trend among utilities to embed customer input into strategic planning.

For now, the onus is on Welsh Water’s customers to make their voices heard before the November cut‑off.

Feedback received will be published in a summary report, ensuring transparency around how public input has shaped the final strategy.

The consultation represents a rare opportunity for Welsh households to influence the future of water provision across the nation.