Green Libraries Week sparks climate action across Monmouthshire

Monmouthshire libraries host gardens, workshops and wildlife projects during Green Libraries Week, highlighting climate education and community wellbeing.

Photo credit: Monmouthshire Beacon

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 18, 2026 at 10:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Green Libraries Week runs from 21 to 28 October under the banner “Climate Facts for a Greener Future”, spotlighting the expanding role of libraries in sustainability, biodiversity and community wellbeing.

The eight‑day programme invites the public to seek trusted climate information, adopt practical eco‑friendly habits and take positive action within their local areas.

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Monmouthshire Council has coordinated a series of events across its library network, turning book‑filled spaces into hubs of environmental learning.

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At Chepstow Library, the Reading Garden offers a tranquil venue for community gatherings, reflection and leisure.

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Maintained by volunteers, the garden features native planting and seating that encourage visitors to pause amid the bustle of daily life.

Usk’s community garden, part of the Please Eat the Garden initiative, provides hands‑on experience in food cultivation.

Participants harvest produce, share it with neighbours and discuss low‑impact gardening techniques.

Caldicot Library’s Buzz & Bloom project has converted traditional flower beds into pollinator‑friendly habitats.

Colourful blossoms and nesting boxes now attract bees, butterflies and other beneficial insects, turning the library precinct into a mini‑nature reserve.

Our libraries are about so much more than books alone. For instance at Chepstow Library, the Reading Garden provides a valued community space for events, reflection and relaxation.

Usk Community Garden, developed through the Please Eat the Garden initiative, helps people learn about food growing and sustainable gardening while sharing produce with the community. Meanwhile, Buzz & Bloom at Caldicot Library has transformed library flower beds into vibrant, wildlife‑friendly habitats that support pollinators and biodiversity.

These projects demonstrate how libraries contribute to learning, wellbeing and environmental awareness while creating welcoming spaces for residents to enjoy.

Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities & Engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, highlighted the broader purpose of libraries beyond books.

She praised the volunteers, partners and community members whose support keeps the initiatives thriving as Green Libraries Week approaches.

Residents are encouraged to visit their nearest library to discover the programmes, workshops and displays scheduled throughout the week.

Activities include climate‑focused talks, sustainable craft sessions and information stalls showcasing local environmental projects.

All events are free of charge and open to families, schools and anyone interested in practical climate action.

The week also underscores the growing network of green spaces that have emerged around Monmouthshire’s libraries thanks to sustained community effort.

By integrating gardens and wildlife habitats into public buildings, the scheme aims to embed environmental education within everyday life.

Monmouthshire’s library network plans to sustain the momentum beyond October, with proposals for permanent green corridors and expanded community gardening schemes.

The council’s website provides details of each library’s schedule and contact information for volunteers wishing to get involved.