Mid Wales attractions draw visitors to heart of Cymru

Visit Wales describes Mid Wales as “the green heart of Cymru”, highlighting a blend of coastal scenery, market towns and expansive hill walks across the counties of Ceredigion and Powys. The region’s flagship natural area is Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park, promoted as a central draw for outdoor exploration. Long-distance walkers can follow Glyndŵr’s Way, a…

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✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 18, 2026 at 8:30 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Visit Wales describes Mid Wales as “the green heart of Cymru”, highlighting a blend of coastal scenery, market towns and expansive hill walks across the counties of Ceredigion and Powys.

The region’s flagship natural area is Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park, promoted as a central draw for outdoor exploration.

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Long-distance walkers can follow Glyndŵr’s Way, a route that showcases some of the most beautiful views in Wales, while the Cambrian Way offers a further itinerary through the heart of the country.

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Mountain enthusiasts are encouraged to tackle Pumlumon Fawr, the highest peak in the Cambrian Mountains, with guidance from outdoor specialist Chris Knight.

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Water‑based pursuits feature prominently, from canal‑boat cruises that accommodate disabled visitors to a 60‑metre swim in a peat bog that has hosted a world title competition.

The Elan Valley is highlighted for its “magnificent dams and stunning scenery”, with a network of traffic‑free cycling routes that wind around the reservoir landscape.

Heritage rail experiences include the historic steam line linking Aberystwyth and Devil’s Bridge, and the scenic Heart of Wales railway that connects towns and countryside for day‑trippers.

Coastal attractions span Cardigan Bay, where visitors can enjoy seaside towns and natural wonders, to Aberaeron, noted for its food, historic landscapes and vibrant heritage.

Mid Wales market towns such as Machynlleth and Llanidloes provide bases for walking, cycling and visits to the Royal Welsh Show, while Llandrindod Wells is promoted as a Victorian spa town with a range of activities.

Despite a resident population of 850, Llanwrtyd Wells is described as having “one of the most active communities in Wales”, supporting a lively calendar of events.

Cultural offerings include museums celebrating Welsh history, art and innovation, as well as the Aberystwyth Comedy Festival, which brings “laughs by the sea” to audiences.

Faith heritage sites are mapped across the region, offering visitors insight into historic religious landmarks.

Family‑friendly options feature glamping sites, accessible holiday accommodation, and curated itineraries such as a four‑day exploration by the Rigden Family, documented in a vlog series.

Gardens of distinction are listed for their unique landscaping, and golf courses set against rolling hills provide a “stunning backdrop” for the sport.

Indoor activities are also catalogued, ensuring options for visitors even on rainy days.

Overall, Visit Wales presents a comprehensive guide to the region’s diverse attractions, positioning Mid Wales as a destination for nature, heritage, sport and inclusive tourism.