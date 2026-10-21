The event is scheduled to run from 3pm to 6pm on Saturday, 24 October, offering a dedicated afternoon for residents to engage with conservation efforts. General admission to…

📷 Editorial coverage: Caerphilly Hedgehog Rescue fundraising event. Published by The National Wales.

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 3:15 pm 📖 9 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A community-led initiative to support local wildlife conservation is set to return to Caerphilly this weekend, marking a significant milestone for a dedicated rescue organisation. The “Hedgehog Huddle” will be held at the Twyn Community Centre, serving as a celebration of the fifth anniversary of Caerphilly Hedgehog Rescue. This gathering aims to raise vital funds while educating the public on the importance of protecting these small mammals.

The event is scheduled to run from 3pm to 6pm on Saturday, 24 October, offering a dedicated afternoon for residents to engage with conservation efforts. General admission to the venue is completely free, ensuring that the celebration remains accessible to all members of the community. Organisers have designed the day to be both informative and enjoyable for attendees of all ages.

Throughout the afternoon, visitors will have the opportunity to explore various stalls and participate in hands-on craft activities. These interactive elements are designed to foster a deeper connection between the public and the local wildlife they help protect. An educational talk on hedgehogs will also take place, providing attendees with valuable insights into the species’ behaviour and habitat needs.

The educational component of the event is supported by Nature Nurture Education, which brings specialist knowledge to the community setting. This collaboration ensures that the information shared is accurate and relevant to local conservation goals. The presence of such experts highlights the seriousness with which the rescue organisation approaches its public outreach.

Local institutions have also played a key role in facilitating the event, with the Caerphilly Miners Centre contributing to the logistical support. This broad coalition of local groups demonstrates a strong sense of shared responsibility for the borough’s environmental health. The event serves as a testament to the power of community cooperation in achieving charitable goals.

Proceeds from the day’s activities will be distributed to support two distinct but complementary causes. Seventy percent of the funds raised will go directly to Caerphilly Hedgehog Rescue, aiding their ongoing work in rescuing and rehabilitating injured animals. The remaining thirty percent will be allocated to Climate Action Caerphilly, linking wildlife protection with broader environmental sustainability efforts.

This split in funding reflects a holistic approach to local environmental stewardship, recognising that habitat health and climate action are intrinsically linked. By supporting both organisations, attendees contribute to a wider network of local initiatives aimed at preserving the natural environment. The financial model ensures that the event has a tangible impact on multiple fronts of community welfare.

Caerphilly Town Council has provided official support for the event, underscoring its importance to the local civic agenda. Their involvement helps to legitimise the initiative and encourages wider participation from the borough’s residents. Such backing from local government reinforces the value placed on grassroots conservation projects.

Attendees have several options to support the cause while enjoying the festivities. Cream teas are available for purchase at a price of £5, or attendees can opt to make a donation instead. This flexible pricing structure allows visitors to contribute in a way that suits their personal circumstances while still enjoying the event’s offerings.

For those seeking a more immersive experience, a £15 ticket option is available, which includes a cream tea alongside holistic therapy taster sessions. These sessions feature reiki and sound therapy, led by local practitioner Emma Dando. This unique combination of wellness and conservation offers a distinctive angle to the traditional charity event format.

The inclusion of holistic therapy sessions provides a relaxing environment for visitors, complementing the educational and social aspects of the day. Emma Dando’s involvement brings a local professional touch to the event, enhancing its appeal to a diverse audience. This blend of activities ensures that the event remains engaging throughout the three-hour timeframe.

The “Hedgehog Huddle” serves not only as a fundraiser but also as a platform to celebrate the progress made over the past five years. It highlights the dedication of volunteers and supporters who have kept the rescue operational and effective.

As the community gathers at the Twyn Community Centre, the focus remains on the long-term sustainability of local wildlife habitats. The event’s success will depend on the turnout and generosity of attendees, who are encouraged to spread the word. By participating, residents play a direct role in securing the future of hedgehog conservation in Caerphilly County Borough.

The collaboration between local councils, educational groups, and charitable organisations sets a positive example for future community initiatives. It demonstrates how diverse local entities can work together to address shared environmental challenges. The event stands as a reminder of the vital role that local action plays in global conservation efforts.

With the event taking place on a Saturday afternoon, it offers a convenient opportunity for families and individuals to get involved. The free entry policy removes financial barriers, making it easy for anyone to attend and contribute. The combination of education, community spirit, and charitable giving makes this a noteworthy event on the local calendar.

As the day draws to a close, the funds raised will be put to immediate use in supporting the rescue’s operations. The partnership with Climate Action Caerphilly ensures that the impact extends beyond individual animal rescues to broader environmental health. This integrated approach maximises the benefit of every pound donated by attendees.

The “Hedgehog Huddle” is more than just a fundraising event; it is a celebration of community resilience and environmental care. It brings together people with a shared interest in protecting the natural world around them. The event’s success will be measured not only by the funds raised but also by the increased awareness and engagement it generates.

Residents are encouraged to mark their calendars for Saturday, 24 October, and join in the celebration. The Twyn Community Centre will be the hub of activity, offering a welcoming space for all to participate. This event represents a significant step forward for local conservation efforts in Caerphilly.

The dedication of the organisers and their partners ensures that the event will be well-run and informative. Attendees can expect a high-quality experience that aligns with the values of the rescue organisation. The focus on education and community involvement remains central to the event’s mission.

By supporting Caerphilly Hedgehog Rescue, attendees contribute to the survival of a species that is increasingly threatened by habitat loss. The event provides a platform to discuss these issues in a constructive and positive manner. It fosters a sense of collective responsibility for the environment among local residents.

The involvement of local practitioners and educational groups adds depth and credibility to the event. Their expertise ensures that the information provided is reliable and useful. This professional input enhances the overall quality of the experience for attendees.

As the fifth anniversary is celebrated, the rescue organisation looks forward to continued support from the community. The “Hedgehog Huddle” serves as a reminder of the importance of local action in protecting wildlife. It is a testament to the power of community in making a difference.

The event’s success will help to secure the future of hedgehog rescue efforts in the area. It provides a sustainable model for other local organisations to follow. The collaboration between different groups demonstrates the strength of community partnerships.

With the event approaching, preparations are underway to ensure a smooth and enjoyable day for all participants. The focus remains on raising funds and awareness for a worthy cause. The community is invited to come together and support local conservation efforts.

The “Hedgehog Huddle” is a significant event for Caerphilly County Borough, highlighting the importance of local wildlife. It brings together various stakeholders to work towards a common goal. The event’s impact will be felt for years to come, benefiting both wildlife and the community.

As the day unfolds, attendees will have the chance to learn, socialise, and contribute to a good cause. The event offers a unique blend of education, entertainment, and charity. It is a perfect opportunity to get involved in local conservation efforts.

The support from Caerphilly Town Council and other local groups is a testament to the event’s importance. Their involvement helps to ensure the event’s success and reach. The community’s response to the event will be a key indicator of its impact.

With the fifth anniversary approaching, the rescue organisation is grateful for the support it has received over the years. The “Hedgehog Huddle” is a way to say thank you and to continue the good work. It is a celebration of community and conservation.

The event will be a highlight of the local calendar, offering something for everyone. From educational talks to holistic therapy, there is plenty to enjoy. The focus remains on supporting local wildlife and the environment.

As the community gathers, the spirit of cooperation and care will be evident. The event serves as a reminder of the importance of looking after our natural world. It is a positive step towards a more sustainable future for Caerphilly.

It brings together people who care about the environment and want to make a difference.

With the event taking place at the Twyn Community Centre, it is easily accessible for residents. The free entry policy ensures that everyone can participate. The event is a testament to the power of community action.

The collaboration between local groups is a model for other communities to follow. It demonstrates how different entities can work together to achieve common goals.

As the fifth anniversary is marked, the rescue organisation looks forward to continued support. It is a positive event for the local community.

The event offers a unique opportunity to learn about hedgehogs and their conservation. It is a chance to get involved in local environmental efforts. The community is invited to join in the celebration.

With the event approaching, preparations are in full swing. The organisers are working hard to ensure a successful day.

It highlights the importance of local wildlife and conservation.

The support from local groups is a testament to the event’s importance. The community’s response will be a key indicator of its impact.

It offers something for everyone to enjoy.