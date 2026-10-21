Cyn Cwsg announce new EP with political single ‘Katter’

📷 Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Aled Morgan (Capital Region & Urban Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 12:15 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Cardiff-based indie-psych quartet Cyn Cwsg have released their latest single, ‘Katter’, a politically charged track that serves as the lead single for their forthcoming EP. The new collection, titled ‘Let A Thousand Blossoms Bloom’, is scheduled for release on 26 January 2027. This announcement marks a significant step for the band, who are rapidly establishing themselves as a vital force within the contemporary Welsh music scene.

The new single blends jagged indie-rock with the harmony-soaked psychedelia characteristic of the Cool Cymru movement. The result is a sound described as brave, infectious, and difficult to resist. It represents a fresh and direct approach to songwriting that captures the attention of listeners immediately.

The track ‘Katter’ takes its name from the controversial Australian politician, Bob Katter, who once achieved viral fame. It follows the band’s previous release, a song exploring the single-sided geometric phenomenon of the Möbius strip. This continuation of left-of-centre lyricism demonstrates the group’s commitment to unconventional thematic material.

Obed Powell-Davies, who handles guitar and vocals, provided insight into the creative process behind the new cut. He described the track as “a wiry little song that owes Television a pint.” The lyrics attempt to make sense of the “merry-go-round of Westminster politics,” a narrative occasionally interrupted by the figure of Bob Katter shouting from the chorus.

This approach allows the band to address complex political themes through a lens of artistic abstraction. The song maintains a luxurious sonic quality while delivering pointed social commentary. It stands as a testament to the band’s ability to merge musical craftsmanship with substantive lyrical content.

Cyn Cwsg continue their productive collaboration with producer Tom Rees for this new EP. Rees has previously worked with notable acts such as Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, The Bug Club, Do Nothing, and Panic Shack. This partnership ensures a high standard of production that complements the band’s distinctive sonic identity.

The band’s lineup consists of Tomos Lynch on guitar and vocals, Obed Powell-Davies on guitar and vocals, Gethin Elis on guitar and vocals, Gwion Ifor on bass, and Carwyn Williams on drums. Their collective talent drives the energetic and polished nature of their recordings. This stable formation has allowed them to refine their sound consistently over recent years.

The decision to work with Rees again underscores the band’s confidence in their creative direction. It signals a desire to maintain the quality and coherence of their musical output. Fans can expect a cohesive listening experience across the tracks of the upcoming EP.

Raised in north Wales, Cyn Cwsg sing in both Welsh and English, with Welsh being their first language. They stand at the vanguard of a new generation of Welsh indie acts gaining international attention. Their bilingual approach reinforces their cultural roots while appealing to a broader audience.

Following the release of their debut EP ‘Pydru Yn Yr Haul’ last summer, the band has enjoyed a streak of single releases throughout 2026. This consistent output has compiled a wealth of airplay across major UK radio stations. They have featured on BBC 6music, including shows hosted by Huw Stephens, Emily Pilbeam, and Riley & Coe, as well as the Indie Forever premiere and New Music Fix segments.

Their music has also been highlighted on BBC Radio Wales’ A-List, BBC Radio Cymru, Radio X, and KEXP. Press support has come from a wide array of publications, including So Young, CLASH, DIY, CLUNK, Hard of Hearing, God Is In The TV, RADAR, TNAM, and Scientists of Sound. This extensive media coverage reflects the growing critical acclaim surrounding their work.

The announcement of the new EP comes ahead of several high-profile live performances scheduled for the coming weekend. The band is set to perform at the Mutations festival, a key event in the UK music calendar. They will also appear at the inaugural BANG festival, sharing the bill with The Bug Club and GANS.

These upcoming gigs follow a successful run of festival appearances over the past twelve months. Cyn Cwsg previously performed at Green Man, The Great Escape, and Sŵn festivals. Their live reputation has grown steadily, with audiences responding positively to their energetic stage presence.

The band encourages fans to follow their social media channels for further updates on live shows and new music releases. This direct line of communication helps maintain engagement with their growing fanbase. As they prepare for the release of ‘Let A Thousand Blossoms Bloom’, their momentum shows no signs of slowing.

The new single ‘Katter’ is available for listening now, offering a taste of the political and musical depth contained within the upcoming EP. The release marks a pivotal moment in the band’s career, highlighting their evolution as artists. Their blend of Welsh heritage and modern indie-rock continues to resonate with listeners across the UK and beyond.