Pencader man banned for 18 months for twice drink driving

Roach was first caught driving a Citreon Nimo van while over the legal alcohol limit on 31 July. The incident took place on Blue Street in Carmarthen, a…

📷 Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 22, 2026 at 2:15 am 📖 5 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A 26-year-old man from Pencader has been disqualified from driving for 18 months after pleading guilty to two separate counts of drink driving in Carmarthen. Benjamin Roach, of 69 Maescader, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 19 October to face the charges. The sentencing reflects the court’s zero-tolerance approach to impaired driving, particularly for repeat offenders who endanger public safety on busy roads.

Roach was first caught driving a Citreon Nimo van while over the legal alcohol limit on 31 July. The incident took place on Blue Street in Carmarthen, a location frequented by local residents and commuters. Shortly after this initial arrest, he was stopped again on 17 October, this time on the A484 Tywi Bridge.

In both instances, he was operating the same commercial van, highlighting a persistent pattern of dangerous behaviour behind the wheel.

During the hearing at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court, Roach admitted to both counts of drink driving. The magistrates reviewed the evidence presented by the prosecution, which detailed his blood alcohol levels at the time of each stop. His admission of guilt meant the case proceeded directly to sentencing without the need for a full trial.

The court considered the seriousness of the offences, noting that the A484 is a major arterial route with significant traffic volume.

The bench handed down a disqualification order banning Roach from driving for a period of 18 months. This lengthy ban serves as a significant deterrent, removing his ability to operate a vehicle for a considerable duration. In addition to the driving ban, the court imposed a community order that includes specific conditions aimed at addressing the root cause of his behaviour.

The sentencing was designed to be both punitive and rehabilitative, ensuring public safety while offering a path to correction.

A key component of the community order is a mandatory six-month alcohol treatment programme. This requirement is intended to help Roach address any underlying issues related to alcohol consumption that contributed to his driving offences. The court emphasised the importance of this intervention in preventing future reoffending.

By mandating professional support, the magistrates aimed to reduce the risk of similar incidents occurring in the future.

Roach was also ordered to pay a fine of £700 for his criminal conduct. This financial penalty is in addition to the costs and surcharges imposed by the court system. He must pay £85 in court costs and a £114 victim surcharge, bringing the total financial burden to over £800.

These payments are standard components of criminal sentencing in England and Wales, reflecting the administrative and societal costs of the offence.

The A484 Tywi Bridge is a critical piece of infrastructure connecting various parts of Carmarthenshire. Incidents of drink driving on such routes pose a severe risk to other motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists. The court’s decision underscores the dangers posed by impaired drivers on high-speed roads.

Local authorities and police forces continue to monitor such hotspots to ensure road safety is maintained for all users.

Drink driving remains a leading cause of road traffic accidents in the United Kingdom. The case of Benjamin Roach highlights the consequences of failing to adhere to legal alcohol limits. Police forces across Wales actively target drivers suspected of being under the influence, using roadside checks and intelligence-led operations.

The swift legal response in this case serves as a warning to others who may consider driving after consuming alcohol.

Beyond the immediate sentencing, a criminal record for drink driving can have long-term repercussions for an individual. It may affect employment prospects, particularly in roles that require driving or public trust. The 18-month ban also means Roach will need to pass a new driving test before he can legally drive again.

This additional hurdle ensures that only those who demonstrate a renewed commitment to safe driving regain their licence.

Residents in Pencader and Carmarthen have expressed concern over incidents that compromise road safety. The community relies on safe and reliable transport networks for daily activities, including commuting and shopping. The court’s decision is likely to be viewed positively by those who advocate for strict enforcement of traffic laws.

It reinforces the message that the legal system will not tolerate behaviour that jeopardises the well-being of the public.

Following such cases, local authorities often review their road safety strategies to identify areas for improvement. This may include increased police patrols on high-risk routes or enhanced public awareness campaigns. The goal is to create a culture where drink driving is socially and legally unacceptable.

By combining enforcement with education, authorities aim to reduce the incidence of alcohol-related road accidents.

The case of Benjamin Roach concludes with a clear message from the judiciary regarding the severity of drink driving. The combination of a driving ban, community order, and financial penalties represents a comprehensive response to his offences. As he serves his sentence, the focus shifts to his compliance with the alcohol treatment programme.

The legal system’s role in protecting the public from dangerous drivers remains paramount in maintaining safe roads across Wales.