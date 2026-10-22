Two face 16 Tesco alcohol theft charges in West Wales

Joshua Wells and Kelly Vick face shoplifting charges at Haverfordwest and Ammanford stores, with one hearing adjourned due to technical faults.

📷 Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Sioned Davies (West Wales & Rural Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 22, 2026 at 4:45 am 📖 7 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Two defendants are facing a total of 16 shoplifting charges arising from alleged alcohol thefts at Tesco stores in Haverfordwest and Ammanford. The cases were listed before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 20, but neither defendant entered a plea. Joshua Wells, 41, faces ten offences, while Kelly Vick, 46, is charged with six counts of theft.

The alleged offences span a period from June 19 to July 4 this year, with all 16 charges concerning alcohol said to have been stolen from the supermarket chain. The court register does not specify a monetary value for the goods involved in the alleged incidents.

Six of the charges relate to Tesco’s Haverfordwest store, located at Fenton Trading Estate, while the remaining ten concern the Tesco store in Park Street, Ammanford. This geographic split indicates a pattern of alleged activity across two distinct retail sites in West Wales.

Wells faces four charges relating to Haverfordwest and six relating to Ammanford. His address was listed in the court papers as HMP Swansea, indicating he is currently serving a custodial sentence. The specific details of his current incarceration were not elaborated upon in the initial court listing.

Vick, of Festiniog Road, Llandaff North, Cardiff, faces two charges concerning Haverfordwest and four relating to Ammanford. Her case proceeded differently from Wells’ due to technical issues affecting the remote appearance system. The distinction in their respective charges highlights the scale of the alleged thefts across the two stores.

Wells’ hearing was adjourned when a problem with the courts’ video-link system prevented proceedings from going ahead. The official court result records the reason for the adjournment as “CVP DOWN NATIONALLY”, referring to the Cloud Video Platform used for remote court appearances. This technical failure is a recurring issue in the administration of justice for defendants in custody.

Wells is now due back before Llanelli magistrates on Thursday, October 29, for a plea hearing. The delay means that no plea has been entered by him at this stage. The court will resume proceedings once the technical infrastructure is confirmed to be operational.

The adjournment underscores the reliance on digital infrastructure for managing court lists, particularly for defendants held in prison. Any disruption to the Cloud Video Platform can have immediate consequences for case progression and scheduling.

In contrast to the technical delay affecting Wells, the court issued a warrant for Vick’s arrest without bail. This action signifies that the court requires her physical presence for the next stage of the proceedings. The warrant was issued following the listing of her case on Tuesday.

The record also notes District Judge Mark Layton’s direction that the case should be brought back to Llanelli where possible. This judicial direction aims to ensure consistency in the handling of the case within the same jurisdiction. It reflects the court’s preference for local administration of justice where feasible.

The issuance of an arrest warrant without bail is a significant procedural step, indicating the seriousness with which the court views the need for Vick’s attendance. It also places pressure on law enforcement to locate and apprehend the defendant.

The records do not show a plea having been entered by either defendant to the theft charges. Consequently, the allegations have not been proved in court and remain subject to the presumption of innocence. Both defendants are entitled to a fair trial and legal representation.

The next scheduled date for Wells is October 29, where he will be required to enter a plea. Vick’s case will proceed according to the court’s directions, with the arrest warrant facilitating her appearance. The outcome of these hearings will determine the next steps in the legal process.

The cases highlight the ongoing challenges faced by magistrates’ courts in managing remote hearings and ensuring timely justice. Technical issues and logistical hurdles can delay proceedings, but the court remains committed to upholding the rule of law.

The alleged thefts from Tesco stores in Haverfordwest and Ammanford have resulted in significant legal proceedings. The court’s actions reflect a standard approach to handling shoplifting charges, with due process followed for each defendant. The public interest in these cases is maintained through transparent court records and official reporting.

The situation serves as a reminder of the complex interplay between technology, logistics, and legal procedure in the modern justice system. As the cases progress, further details may emerge regarding the specific circumstances of the alleged offences. The court will continue to oversee the proceedings to ensure fairness and accuracy.

The involvement of two defendants and multiple charges across different locations adds a layer of complexity to the case. The court’s management of these proceedings will be closely monitored by legal professionals and the public. The outcome will have implications for both defendants and the broader community.

As the legal process unfolds, the focus remains on the facts presented in court and the application of the law. The court’s decisions are based on evidence and legal principles, ensuring that justice is served impartially. The cases are a testament to the robustness of the legal system in handling such matters.

The next steps will be determined by the pleas entered by the defendants and the court’s subsequent rulings. The legal team for each defendant will prepare their cases accordingly. The public will be informed of any significant developments through official channels.

The cases of Joshua Wells and Kelly Vick are currently at a critical juncture in the legal process. The court’s actions reflect a commitment to due process and the rule of law. The outcome will be determined by the evidence and the law, ensuring a fair and just resolution.

The technical issues that delayed Wells’ hearing are a reminder of the vulnerabilities in the current system. Efforts are being made to improve the reliability of the Cloud Video Platform to prevent future disruptions. The court remains dedicated to providing efficient and effective justice.

The arrest warrant for Vick ensures that she will be brought before the court as directed. This step is crucial for the progression of her case. The court’s direction to bring the case back to Llanelli where possible reflects a preference for local jurisdiction.

The cases highlight the importance of accurate and timely court proceedings. The legal system is designed to handle such cases with care and precision. The public’s trust in the justice system depends on the fair and transparent handling of these matters.

As the cases move forward, the focus will be on the legal arguments and evidence presented. The court will make its decisions based on the law and the facts. The outcome will be a reflection of the justice system’s commitment to fairness and integrity.

The alleged thefts from Tesco stores have resulted in significant legal consequences for the defendants. The court’s proceedings are a standard part of the legal process for such offences. The public interest is served by the transparent and fair handling of these cases.

The next hearing for Wells is scheduled for October 29, where he will enter a plea. The legal process will continue to unfold as the court manages these cases.

The cases of Wells and Vick are a reminder of the importance of the rule of law. The public can expect to be informed of any significant developments through official channels.

The technical issues that affected the proceedings are being addressed to ensure future efficiency. The court remains dedicated to providing high-quality justice. The cases will be handled with the utmost care and attention to detail.

The legal process for these cases is ongoing, with further hearings scheduled. The public’s trust in the legal system is paramount, and the court is committed to maintaining it.

The technical failures that delayed the proceedings are a concern for the court. The court remains committed to providing efficient and effective justice.

The arrest warrant for Vick ensures her attendance at the next hearing.