Older people at risk of being left behind due to digital exclusion, commissioner warns

This surge in enquiries underscores a deepening crisis for those who rely on traditional methods of communication. The commissioner’s new briefing paper reveals that while digital skills among…

📷 Photo credit: Caerphilly Observer

✍️ By Dr. Steffan Pritchard (Technology, Science & Innovation Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 22, 2026 at 6:00 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Older people across Wales face a growing risk of social and economic isolation unless the Welsh Government takes decisive action to address digital exclusion, according to the nation’s older people’s commissioner. Rhian Bowen-Davies has issued a stark warning that the digital divide is widening, leaving vulnerable residents unable to access essential information, public services, and community support. Her office has recorded a dramatic 400% increase in calls regarding digital exclusion over the past two and a half years, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

This surge in enquiries underscores a deepening crisis for those who rely on traditional methods of communication. The commissioner’s new briefing paper reveals that while digital skills among older demographics have improved, significant gaps remain. These gaps are not merely inconveniences but barriers that prevent full participation in modern society.

The briefing paper highlights that tens of thousands of individuals across Wales remain digitally excluded, with one in five people aged 75 and above affected. Older people continue to be the age group least likely to possess basic digital skills, a trend that persists despite broader national efforts. Furthermore, Wales continues to experience higher levels of digital exclusion than the UK overall, indicating a specific regional challenge that requires targeted intervention.

Ms Bowen-Davies, who assumed the role of commissioner in 2024, emphasised that the current trajectory is unsustainable. She noted that while there is evidence of an improved focus on the issue within public policy, this attention has not yet translated into meaningful improvements for those most at risk. The data suggests that policy intent is currently outpacing practical delivery on the ground.

The commissioner argued that being online is no longer simply a matter of convenience or ease of activity. It has become essential for participating in everyday life, affecting equality, participation, rights, and independence. Without digital access, older residents are effectively locked out of critical services that have migrated exclusively to digital platforms.

This shift threatens the autonomy of a demographic that has historically relied on face-to-face or telephone-based interactions.

Ms Bowen-Davies stated: “Being online is no longer just about making certain activities easier or more convenient, it’s now often essential to enable us to participate in everyday life and is increasingly important in terms of equality, participation, rights and independence.” This perspective reframes digital literacy not as a technical skill, but as a fundamental human right for older citizens.

In response to these findings, the commissioner has called on the Welsh Government to ensure that key services remain accessible offline. She urged ministers to make digital platforms more inclusive and accessible, while also giving older people a direct voice in the development of these services. A stronger, more coordinated response across Wales is needed, led by the Welsh Government and supported by its public sector delivery partners.

The briefing paper warns that without such a coordinated approach, the exclusion of older people will continue to deepen. The commissioner stressed that tackling digital exclusion remains a top priority for her office. She believes that only a unified strategy can bridge the gap between policy goals and the lived experiences of older Welsh residents.

A Welsh Government spokesperson responded by pointing to the Digital Service Standard for Wales. This standard sets out how public services should be designed around user needs, ensuring accessibility for everyone, including the provision of non-digital options where needed. The government maintains that these guidelines are already in place to protect those who cannot access digital services.

Additionally, the government highlighted its funding of the Digital Inclusion Wales Programme. This initiative offers advice to organisations on embedding digital inclusion and provides grant funding to support local people in overcoming barriers. The programme aims to help individuals take part in the digital world by addressing specific local challenges and providing practical assistance.

Despite these existing frameworks, the commissioner’s report suggests that current measures are insufficient to meet the scale of the problem. The 400% rise in calls to her office indicates that existing support structures are not reaching those who need them most. There is a clear disconnect between the availability of funding and the actual reduction in digital exclusion rates.

The briefing paper concludes that while the focus on digital inclusion has improved in policy documents, the impact on the ground has been limited. Without a more robust and coordinated effort, the risk of older people being left behind will only increase. The pressure is now on the Welsh Government to move beyond policy statements and deliver tangible, accessible solutions for older residents across the country.