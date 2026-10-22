Ffion Gruffudd appointed Urdd Youth and Community Director

📷 Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 22, 2026 at 7:15 am 📖 9 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Ffion Gruffudd has been appointed as the new Director of Youth and Community at Urdd Gobaith Cymru, marking a significant leadership shift for the prominent Welsh language organisation. The former head of Cardiff’s Bilingual Council will lead a division employing nearly 40 staff members across Wales. Her role involves providing strategic direction to programmes that support thousands of young people nationwide.

This appointment places Gruffudd at the helm of a critical sector within the Urdd, responsible for the national development of youth and community initiatives. The division she now oversees is instrumental in delivering services that reach a vast demographic across the country. Her entry into the Urdd’s senior management team signals a renewed focus on expanding these vital opportunities.

Gruffudd joins the Urdd’s Senior Management Team to drive the strategic evolution of its youth services. Her primary mandate is to guide the development of national programmes that engage and support young people. This role requires a deep understanding of both linguistic policy and community engagement strategies.

The position carries significant responsibility, given the scale of the organisation’s reach and impact. By leading a team of almost 40 officers, she will coordinate efforts to ensure consistent quality and accessibility. The aim is to strengthen the Urdd’s position as a key provider of Welsh language opportunities for the next generation.

Gruffudd brings over two decades of experience in leading the development of the Welsh language in Cardiff. Her career has been defined by a commitment to promoting bilingualism and linguistic diversity within the capital region. She played a pivotal role in establishing the ‘Cymraeg i Bawb’ project, a major initiative designed to boost Welsh education.

This project was developed with the support of the Welsh Government to enhance Welsh language provision across the Cardiff area. Her track record demonstrates a sustained ability to deliver high-impact educational and community programmes. This background positions her well to tackle the complex challenges facing youth services in Wales today.

Originally from a farm in Gwrtnewydd, Ceredigion, Gruffudd maintains strong personal ties to rural Welsh communities. Her background in a farming family provides her with a grounded perspective on the realities of life in less densely populated areas. This connection is particularly relevant as she engages with communities across the country.

She is also a member of the second wave of the Welsh Communities Commission. This body is currently examining the future of Welsh as a community language in lower-density parts of Wales and beyond. Her involvement in this commission highlights her ongoing commitment to the vitality of the language outside urban centres.

Gruffudd expressed her enthusiasm for the new role, citing her long-standing passion for the Welsh language. She stated: “I am incredibly passionate about the Welsh language and it has been central to my work for decades now.” Ensuring it thrives continues to be a priority for me.

She described the move as a special feeling, acknowledging the unique status of the Urdd in Welsh society. “Stepping into this role is a very special feeling.” The Urdd is a unique institution that has played a key role in creating valuable opportunities for generations of children and young people across Wales,” she said.

Gruffudd emphasised the honour of contributing to the next chapter of the organisation’s history. She looked forward to collaborating with staff, volunteers, members, and partners to build on previous achievements. Her goal is to ensure that even more young people benefit from the opportunities the Urdd offers.

Siân Lewis, the Chief Executive of the Urdd, welcomed Gruffudd to the leadership team. Lewis noted that Gruffudd brings a wealth of experience, energy, and vision to the role. She expressed great anticipation for seeing Gruffudd’s leadership build on the excellent work already taking place on the ground.

The endorsement from the Chief Executive underscores the confidence placed in Gruffudd’s ability to drive the organisation forward. Her appointment is seen as a strategic move to reinforce the Urdd’s commitment to youth development. The leadership team is eager to leverage her expertise to enhance the impact of their programmes.

This transition marks a new phase for the Urdd’s youth and community division. With Gruffudd’s guidance, the organisation aims to expand its reach and deepen its engagement with young people. The focus remains on ensuring that Welsh language opportunities are accessible and relevant to all.

The appointment reflects the Urdd’s ongoing dedication to fostering a vibrant Welsh-speaking society. By placing experienced leaders in key roles, the organisation seeks to maintain its relevance and effectiveness. The coming years will likely see significant developments in how the Urdd supports young people across Wales.

Gruffudd’s dual focus on urban and community language development offers a balanced approach to her new responsibilities. Her experience in both Cardiff and rural Ceredigion provides a comprehensive perspective. This breadth of experience is expected to inform her strategic decisions and programme development.

The Urdd continues to play a central role in the cultural and linguistic life of Wales. Under new leadership, it aims to adapt to changing needs while preserving its core mission. The appointment of Ffion Gruffudd is a testament to the organisation’s commitment to high-quality leadership and service delivery.

Her leadership will be crucial in navigating the challenges and opportunities ahead. The Urdd remains dedicated to empowering young people through the Welsh language.

The transition period will involve close collaboration between the new director and existing staff. Ensuring a smooth handover and maintaining service continuity are top priorities. The organisation is confident that Gruffudd’s expertise will drive positive change and innovation.

This development highlights the importance of strong leadership in community-based organisations. The Urdd’s ability to adapt and evolve is key to its long-term success. Gruffudd’s appointment is a significant step in that direction.

The focus now shifts to implementing new strategies and enhancing existing programmes. Gruffudd’s background in education and community development will be central to this process. The Urdd looks forward to a productive and impactful tenure under her leadership.

The organisation’s commitment to young people remains unwavering. By investing in experienced leadership, it ensures that its services remain robust and responsive. The future of the Urdd’s youth division looks promising under new guidance.

Gruffudd’s passion for the Welsh language is evident in her public statements. She views her role as an opportunity to make a tangible difference. Her dedication to the language and its speakers is a key asset for the organisation.

The Urdd’s network of volunteers and partners will be integral to the success of the new leadership. Collaboration will be essential in achieving the division’s objectives. Gruffudd is keen to build on the strong foundations already in place.

This appointment is part of a broader effort to strengthen the Urdd’s position in Welsh society. By focusing on youth and community, it addresses critical areas of need. The organisation is well-positioned to meet the challenges of the modern era.

The impact of Gruffudd’s leadership will be felt across Wales in the coming months. Her strategic vision aims to expand access to Welsh language opportunities. The Urdd is poised to continue its vital work in supporting young people.

The new director’s background in both urban and rural settings provides a unique advantage. She understands the diverse needs of communities across the country. This insight will inform her approach to programme development and delivery.

The Urdd’s commitment to excellence in youth services is reaffirmed by this appointment. Gruffudd’s experience and passion make her an ideal candidate for the role. The organisation is confident in her ability to lead the division to new heights.

As the Urdd moves forward, it remains dedicated to its core mission. The future holds great promise for the organisation and the young people it serves.

The leadership change is expected to bring fresh ideas and energy to the division. Gruffudd’s track record of success in language development is a strong indicator of her potential. The Urdd is well-equipped to navigate the future with confidence.

This development underscores the importance of investing in leadership and community engagement. The Urdd’s role in preserving and promoting the Welsh language is more important than ever. Gruffudd’s appointment is a positive step towards achieving these goals.

The organisation’s focus on young people ensures that the next generation is well-supported. By providing valuable opportunities, it helps to secure the future of the Welsh language. The Urdd’s work is vital to the cultural identity of Wales.

Gruffudd’s leadership will be guided by a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. She aims to ensure that all young people can benefit from the Urdd’s offerings. This approach is central to the organisation’s mission and values.

The coming period will be one of growth and innovation for the Urdd’s youth division. With strong leadership in place, it is well-positioned to achieve its objectives. The organisation looks forward to a successful and impactful tenure under Gruffudd’s guidance.

The appointment of Ffion Gruffudd marks a new era for the Urdd. Her experience and passion for the Welsh language make her a valuable addition to the leadership team. The Urdd is confident in its ability to continue making a positive impact on young people’s lives.

The focus on community and youth development remains a priority for the organisation. Gruffudd’s background in both areas ensures a holistic approach to her role. The Urdd is committed to supporting the Welsh language in all its forms.

This leadership change is a testament to the Urdd’s dedication to excellence. By appointing a highly experienced director, it demonstrates its commitment to quality and impact.

The organisation’s work in promoting the Welsh language is essential to its survival and growth. Gruffudd’s role will be crucial in driving this work forward. The Urdd is well-positioned to meet the challenges of the future.

Her leadership will help to shape the future of youth and community services in Wales. The organisation is confident in its ability to deliver on its promises.

The focus on young people ensures that the next generation is well-prepared for the future. By providing valuable opportunities, the Urdd helps to secure the future of the Welsh language. The organisation’s work is vital to the cultural identity of Wales.