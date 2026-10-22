Caleb Nicholas to headline Llandisillio Advent Concert

The concert serves as a vibrant celebration of locally grown Welsh-language artists, reinforcing the region’s commitment to preserving and promoting the Welsh language through the arts. It stands…

📷 Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 22, 2026 at 5:15 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

SPAN Arts and Menter Iaith Sir Benfro have confirmed the return of their highly anticipated annual Advent Concert, set to take place in the historic Pisgah Chapel in Llandisillio. The event is scheduled for Sunday, 29 November 2026, marking a significant cultural milestone for the Pembrokeshire community. Organisers describe the occasion as a “glorious Welsh-language musical treat” that warmly welcomes speakers, learners, and non-speakers alike to partake in the festive countdown.

The concert serves as a vibrant celebration of locally grown Welsh-language artists, reinforcing the region’s commitment to preserving and promoting the Welsh language through the arts. It stands as a true marker that the festive season is officially underway in Pembrokeshire, offering a unique opportunity for the community to gather in a renowned setting. The event aims to provide a magical atmosphere that honours the rich musical heritage of the area.

The headline act for the evening will be bass-baritone vocalist Caleb Nicholas, a rising star on the contemporary Welsh music scene. Nicholas is a dual professional, working as both a singer and a doctor based in Cardiff, while maintaining strong roots in his hometown of Efailwen, Pembrokeshire. His presence at the chapel highlights the growing profile of local talent within the national arts landscape.

Nicholas has recently achieved significant recognition, winning the prestigious Osborne Roberts Blue Riband Scholarship at the 2025 National Eisteddfod. He secured this honour by taking first place in the under-25 bass-baritone competition, a feat that cemented his status as a leading voice in the category. His success has been followed by further accolades, demonstrating a consistent trajectory of artistic excellence.

Building on this momentum, Nicholas returned to the stage at the 2026 National Eisteddfod where he claimed the David Ellis Award. He expressed delight at winning this particular prize on his home turf, a moment that resonated deeply with local audiences and supporters. This achievement underscores his connection to the Pembrokeshire community and his dedication to the Welsh musical tradition.

Joining Nicholas on the stage will be Côr Crymych a’r Cylch, a mixed choir with a distinguished history dating back to the early 1950s. The ensemble is led by musical director Catrin Davies, with accompanist Elin Ennis providing instrumental support. Their collaboration promises to deliver a sophisticated and harmonious performance that complements the soloist’s contributions.

The choir has enjoyed numerous notable successes over the decades, including multiple victories at the National Eisteddfod. These accolades reflect the group’s high standard of performance and their enduring popularity across the choral world. Their extensive touring history includes concerts throughout Wales and beyond, showcasing their versatility and reach.

Recently, the choir competed and performed at this year’s Eisteddfod yr Carreg Glas in Sir Benfro. This local engagement highlights their continued involvement in the regional cultural calendar and their support for community events. Their participation in the Advent Concert further cements their role as a key pillar of the local arts scene.

Doors at the Pisgah Chapel will open at 4.30pm, with the concert commencing promptly at 5.00pm on the day of the event. Organisers have ensured that the venue is accessible to all attendees, with specific seating arrangements available for those with mobility needs. Accessible seating is located downstairs in the chapel, ensuring comfort and ease of access for all guests.

Those requiring assistance with accessibility or wishing to reserve a specific seat are encouraged to contact the organisers directly via email. Free tickets are also available for carers, ensuring that individuals who require support can attend the event without additional financial burden. This inclusive approach reflects the event’s commitment to welcoming the entire community.

For further information or to secure tickets, interested parties can call 01834 869323 or visit the SPAN Arts website. The organisers have also noted a recent change to their online login process, requiring users with existing accounts to re-register if they wish to leave comments. This administrative update ensures the security and functionality of their digital platforms.

The Advent Concert represents a significant cultural event for Pembrokeshire, blending high-calibre musical performance with community engagement. It offers a chance to celebrate the Welsh language and local talent in a setting of historical significance. As the festive season approaches, this event stands out as a premier destination for music lovers and cultural enthusiasts alike.