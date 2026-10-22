Teenager back in court after breaching overnight curfew

Magistrates heard that bail conditions set the previous week required the young woman to remain at her home in Milford Haven between 7pm and 7am. Despite these strict…

📷 Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 22, 2026 at 8:45 am 📖 6 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A sixteen-year-old girl appeared in custody before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 20, after breaching an overnight curfew imposed just one week earlier. The teenager, who cannot be named due to her age, was brought before the court following an arrest in the early hours of that morning. This development marks a significant escalation in her ongoing legal proceedings for a series of shoplifting offences.

Magistrates heard that bail conditions set the previous week required the young woman to remain at her home in Milford Haven between 7pm and 7am. Despite these strict restrictions, she was arrested at approximately 3am on Tuesday after leaving the property in breach of those conditions. Police attended the scene to detain the teenager, who was subsequently held in custody until her court appearance.

The breach occurred during the designated curfew hours, highlighting a failure to adhere to the specific terms agreed upon with the court. The initial bail was granted ahead of her sentencing for the shoplifting charges, which were scheduled to be heard later in the month. The incident has now added a further layer of complexity to her case as the magistrates consider the implications of the non-compliance.

The court requested a pre-sentence report to assist in the sentencing process for the original shoplifting offences, which are due to be heard on Thursday, October 29. This report will provide the magistrates with detailed information regarding the teenager’s background, circumstances, and the nature of the previous offences. The timing of the sentencing hearing remains unchanged despite the recent breach of bail conditions.

The presiding magistrate addressed the teenager directly, expressing the court’s reaction to her return to the dock. “We’re very disappointed to see you back here today,” the magistrate stated, emphasising the seriousness of the situation. The judicial tone reflected the gravity of failing to comply with court-ordered restrictions so soon after they were implemented.

Following the hearing, the teenager was released on conditional bail, subject to a series of stringent new requirements designed to prevent further breaches. She is prohibited from contacting any prosecution witnesses and must not enter any shop in Pembrokeshire unless accompanied by her mother or a responsible adult appointed by her mother. These restrictions aim to limit her opportunities to re-offend while ensuring she remains under close supervision.

Additionally, she is required to live and sleep at her home address in Milford Haven and strictly observe the daily curfew from 7pm to 7am. She must also present herself at the front door when requested by police, a condition intended to facilitate regular checks on her compliance. Failure to meet these obligations could result in further legal consequences, including potential remand in custody.

The new conditions represent a tighter control mechanism compared to the previous bail terms, reflecting the court’s concern over the recent breach. The involvement of a responsible adult in any shop visits underscores the need for constant oversight during the interim period before sentencing. This approach seeks to balance the teenager’s liberty with the necessity of public protection and court authority.

The magistrate’s warning to the teenager was clear and direct, stressing the severe repercussions of any further non-compliance. “It’s very important that you do not break these conditions, as you’ll end up in more trouble,” the magistrate told her, serving as a final admonition. This statement highlights the court’s intent to hold the young woman fully accountable for her actions.

The case illustrates the challenges faced by the youth justice system in managing repeat offenders and ensuring adherence to bail conditions. The proximity of the breach to the initial imposition of the curfew suggests a pattern of behaviour that the court must address firmly. The upcoming sentencing on October 29 will be a critical juncture in determining the final outcome of the shoplifting charges.

Community safety and the integrity of the legal process remain paramount in such cases, with magistrates tasked with balancing rehabilitation with accountability. The specific restrictions on entering shops in Pembrokeshire directly address the nature of the original offences, targeting the environment where the crimes occurred. This targeted approach aims to disrupt the cycle of offending while the case proceeds to its conclusion.

The teenager’s legal team will likely review the new conditions to ensure they are proportionate and enforceable, though the court has already set the terms. The presence of a responsible adult for any necessary outings adds a layer of familial or community support to the supervisory framework. As the sentencing date approaches, all parties involved will be focused on ensuring the process moves forward without further incident.

The incident serves as a reminder of the strict obligations attached to conditional bail in criminal cases. Any deviation from the agreed terms can result in immediate legal action, as demonstrated by the teenager’s arrest and subsequent court appearance. The magistrates’ decision to impose these specific conditions reflects a tailored response to the individual circumstances of the case.

With the pre-sentence report now requested, the court will have a comprehensive view of the teenager’s situation before making its final ruling. The outcome of the October 29 hearing will determine the sentence for the shoplifting offences, taking into account the recent breach of bail. The legal system continues to operate with precision, ensuring that all conditions are monitored and enforced to maintain public confidence.

The case remains a focal point for local legal observers, who will be watching the sentencing hearing closely. The strict conditions imposed on the teenager are designed to prevent any further contact with the criminal justice system until the matter is resolved. The court’s actions demonstrate a commitment to upholding the rule of law while considering the age and circumstances of the defendant.

As the week progresses, the teenager must adhere strictly to the new bail conditions to avoid further legal jeopardy. The requirement to present at the front door for police checks adds a direct line of communication between the authorities and the defendant. This level of oversight is intended to provide a clear deterrent against any future breaches of the curfew or other restrictions.

The legal proceedings highlight the importance of compliance with court orders in the youth justice system. The magistrate’s disappointment and warning underscore the serious consequences of ignoring bail conditions. The upcoming sentencing will be the next major step in this legal process, with the court expected to deliver a verdict that reflects the totality of the circumstances.

The case concludes with the teenager released under these new, stringent conditions, awaiting the final determination of her sentence. The legal framework ensures that all aspects of her behaviour are monitored until the shoplifting charges are fully resolved. The court’s decision to maintain the sentencing date despite the breach shows a determination to see the case through to its conclusion.