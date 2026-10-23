PL Predictions: Delap’s feisty Ipswich return and Villa’s elite record

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 23, 2026 at 11:30 am 📖 5 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Liam Delap’s return to Ipswich Town this weekend promises a charged atmosphere at Portman Road, where the Nottingham Forest striker faces his former supporters. Delap was a standout performer during Ipswich’s relegation campaign, but he now arrives as the opposition player the crowd is eager to unsettle. His playing style is inherently combative, with the striker admitting he performs at his best when facing direct opposition.

This aggressive mentality has historically led to disciplinary issues. During the 2024/25 season, Delap averaged 2.6 fouls per 90 minutes and received 12 yellow cards in the Premier League. He has already collected two bookings in five starts for Forest this season, indicating his combative nature remains intact.

Referee Thomas Bramall, who will oversee the match, has a history with Delap, having sent him off for two yellow cards in Chelsea’s win at Wolves last season.

Aston Villa’s defensive resilience against top-tier opposition at Villa Park presents a compelling statistical anomaly for this weekend’s fixture against Manchester City. Since the start of the 2023/24 season, Villa have played 13 home games against teams that finished in the top four, winning eight, drawing two, and losing just three. This record equates to an average of 2.00 points per game, a performance level that would have generated significant profit for backers.

The squad’s tactical discipline under Unai Emery has been evident recently, particularly in their victory at Newcastle. Although Manchester City arrive with seven league wins from seven matches, Villa’s home record suggests they are far from a pushover. The tactical intensity and home support provide a strong foundation for Villa to challenge the league leaders, making them a difficult team to oppose despite their recent form.

Arsenal’s ability to manage matches effectively makes them a strong candidate to beat Everton, despite David Moyes’ reputation for making his teams difficult to defeat. Moyes has lost 21 of his 22 away matches against Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool since taking charge of West Ham, highlighting a specific vulnerability against the division’s elite. This historical trend supports the view that Arsenal can secure a victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Furthermore, Arsenal have developed a reliable pattern of winning without high-scoring affairs. The combination of an Arsenal win and under 3.5 goals has landed in 12 of their last 14 home matches across the Premier League and Champions League. Mikel Arteta’s side are built to suffocate opponents and control the game once they take the lead, making this a statistically robust proposition.

Fulham’s attacking output this season is among the best in the Premier League, with the club averaging a league-high 33.5 touches in the opposition box per game. Only Brighton and Manchester City have generated a higher expected goals figure per 90 minutes from open play than Fulham’s 1.34. This consistent threat suggests the Cottagers are well-equipped to score at least twice against Coventry.

In a separate tactical angle, the Chelsea versus Tottenham derby is expected to be a physical affair. The last seven meetings between these clubs have averaged six cards per game, while referee Chris Kavanagh has shown an average of 4.2 cards per 90 minutes since last season. James Maddison, known for his ability to draw fouls, has been responsible for 77 opposition players receiving yellow cards since 2018, making him a key factor in the match’s disciplinary outcome.

Brighton’s record against the division’s elite under Fabian Hurzeler demands serious attention, with the Seagulls collecting a league-high 19 points from 13 games against Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City. Across these fixtures, they have scored 20 goals and conceded 17, winning the aggregate scoreline 20-17 against three of the most powerful teams in English football. This performance suggests they are genuine contenders rather than mere outsiders.

Liverpool’s home record at Anfield is intimidating, but Brighton’s recent form indicates they should not be priced as heavy underdogs. The draw no bet market offers protection if the teams share points, while still providing an attractive return if Brighton can pull off another statement result. Their brave approach without the ball, as seen in their recent match against Crystal Palace, underscores their willingness to compete at the highest level.

Manchester United’s current form is alarming, with seven points from their opening seven Premier League games representing their worst start to a top-flight season in 37 years. The team has gone seven matches without a win in all competitions, losing four and drawing three, which raises questions about their cohesion and tactical direction. Bruno Fernandes’ body language and post-match comments have further highlighted a lack of unity within the squad.

Conversely, Bournemouth have every reason to travel to Old Trafford with confidence, having remained unbeaten in their last six meetings with United and scoring 15 goals across those games. Meanwhile, Leeds United have drawn eight of their last 16 Premier League games, a significant pattern that supports the draw at 21/10. These statistical trends offer valuable insights for fans and analysts alike as the weekend’s fixtures unfold.