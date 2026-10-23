Norris: 'Incredible' Antonelli two levels above Russell all season

Antonelli currently holds a commanding 102-point lead at the top of the standings with six races remaining in the season. This significant advantage makes him the clear favourite…

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 23, 2026 at 9:30 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Reigning Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris has declared that Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has performed “two levels above” his team-mate George Russell throughout the current season. The McLaren star believes the 20-year-old Italian has delivered an “incredible” campaign that places him on the brink of a record-breaking world championship triumph. This assessment comes as F1 prepares for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

Antonelli currently holds a commanding 102-point lead at the top of the standings with six races remaining in the season. This significant advantage makes him the clear favourite to succeed Norris as the sport’s reigning world champion. The Italian could potentially become the youngest-ever champion in F1 history as early as this Sunday.

Such a historic achievement would require Antonelli to win the race while his nearest challengers, Russell and Lewis Hamilton, fail to score sufficient points to stay in mathematical contention. Norris, who claimed his own maiden crown with McLaren last year, has spoken glowingly about Antonelli’s rapid development. He highlighted the consistency and lack of mistakes that have defined the young driver’s second year in the sport.

“I think it’s very impressive what he’s been able to do,” Norris stated, acknowledging the difficulty of the task at hand. He noted that Antonelli is facing a “very good” competitor in Russell, who performed exceptionally well at Mercedes in 2024. Norris emphasised that Antonelli’s step up from last year to this year has been substantial in terms of optimising the car.

“Dealing with the pressure, the lack of mistakes that have come from him, in both qualifying and races, the consistency to beat his team-mate,” Norris continued. He concluded by stating that while he rates Russell as a very good driver, Antonelli has been “two levels above” him the whole season. Norris added that the Italian has done a “pretty incredible job” that is obvious to the entire world.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, now driving for Ferrari, offered a light-hearted response when asked for advice for his successor. “Slow down! Hamilton quipped, before clarifying that Antonelli does not need any guidance.

He expressed immense pride in the way the young driver has carried himself and interacted with colleagues and media.

Hamilton praised Antonelli’s talent, ability, and calmness, noting that he is proud to see his old team excel. Although it is no longer his team, Hamilton stated that he would always want to see them do well. His comments underscore the respect Antonelli has earned within the paddock despite his youth and relative inexperience.

While it has become a question of “when” rather than “if” Antonelli will win the championship, the specific conditions for clinching it in Austin are precise. The Italian would secure the title if he claims his ninth race victory of the season. Simultaneously, Russell must finish ninth or lower, and Hamilton must finish fifth or lower.

This exact three-way result has not occurred in any race so far this season, making the scenario statistically unlikely but mathematically possible. Antonelli acknowledged the craziness of the situation but stated he would not dwell on the permutations. He emphasised that a “perfect weekend” is required, while his rivals need to have a poor result.

The Mercedes driver maintained his focus on the immediate task at hand, citing a meeting with his race engineer, Peter Bonnington. They agreed on a simple mindset: “Just have fun. Antonelli reiterated that his approach has been to take one race at a time and do his best every weekend.

“I mean, it would be a dream. It’s something I’ve dreamt of since I was little,” Antonelli admitted. He recognised that finding himself in such a position is incredible, but stressed that the job is not yet finished.

He is determined to finish the job properly before allowing himself to enjoy the achievement fully.

Formula 1 heads to The Americas for another triple-header, with the United States Grand Prix in Austin kicking off the weekend. First practice is scheduled for 6pm on Friday evening, followed by the F1 Show at 8pm. Practice Two begins at 9.45pm, with the session starting at 10pm.

Saturday features Practice Three at 6.15pm, with qualifying commencing at 10pm. The main event, the United States Grand Prix, takes place on Sunday at 8pm. Fans can follow all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, with additional content including Ted’s Notebook and Chequered Flag reaction programmes.