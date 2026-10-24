Celtic’s O’Neill confident of EL progression after Motherwell win

Brendan Rodgers’ side extend their lead after a 2-0 victory, with the manager emphasising the critical points remaining in the European campaign.

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 24, 2026 at 3:30 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Celtic have extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership following a dominant 2-0 victory over Motherwell. The win keeps the champions four points clear of their nearest rivals, solidifying their grip on the domestic title race. Manager Brendan Rodgers’ side displayed clinical efficiency in front of goal to secure a crucial three points.

The match served as a significant statement of intent for Celtic as they prepare for upcoming European fixtures. With the domestic league table tightening, every point remains critical in their bid to maintain their historic dominance. The performance against Motherwell highlighted the squad’s depth and tactical discipline under pressure.

Attention now turns sharply to Celtic’s European League campaign, where the stakes remain exceptionally high. Manager Brendan Rodgers has emphasised the importance of the remaining group stage matches, describing the situation as having “a lot of points to play for.” This assessment underscores the critical nature of the upcoming fixtures for the club’s continental ambitions.

Rodgers expressed confidence in his squad’s ability to navigate the challenging schedule ahead. He stated that the team is ready to “fight every single minute” against their next opponents, including Hibernian. Such determination is vital as Celtic seeks to secure progression in the European competition.

The managerial comments reflect a clear strategy focused on maintaining intensity throughout the season. By prioritising both domestic and European commitments, Rodgers aims to keep the squad sharp and motivated. The upcoming matches will test the resilience and consistency of the current roster significantly.

New signing Jota has emerged as a significant asset for the team, providing creative impetus in the final third. Teammate Osmand praised the winger’s impact, noting that “Jota is a good help” in his new role. This integration has added a new dimension to Celtic’s attacking play, offering more options in tight spaces.

Osmand himself has been in prolific form, contributing significantly to recent victories. In a previous encounter against Hearts, he scored twice in the first half, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess. His ability to convert chances has been a defining feature of Celtic’s recent success in the league.

The squad’s depth has been further highlighted by the contributions of other key players. Duran recently scored Celtic’s sixth goal in a match against Hearts, demonstrating the breadth of talent available. Such performances ensure that the team can rely on multiple sources of goals rather than a single striker.

Brendan Rodgers has also placed faith in younger talents to deliver consistent performances. He backed Hogh to score more than 20 goals this season, indicating high expectations for the forward. This confidence in the next generation reflects the club’s long-term development strategy.

The recent thrashing of Hearts further illustrated the team’s capacity to dominate opponents. In that match, Celtic scored six goals, with Duran and Osmand featuring prominently in the scoring. The performance was described as a display of overwhelming superiority by observers and analysts.

However, the league remains competitive, with rivals such as Rangers slipping up in recent weeks. Hibs, Motherwell, and St Mirren have also struggled to maintain consistency, creating opportunities for Celtic. These upsets underscore the unpredictability of the Scottish Premiership, requiring constant vigilance from the leaders.

Jota has spoken openly about his recovery from injury, describing the process as a journey of personal growth. He stated, “I’ve met some demons, I’ve had some good talks”, highlighting the mental aspect of his rehabilitation. This resilience has allowed him to return to the pitch stronger and more focused than before.

The team’s ability to bounce back from setbacks has been a hallmark of their recent form. Despite facing tough opponents, Celtic has managed to secure vital wins that keep them at the top. This resilience is crucial as they face a demanding fixture list in the coming weeks.

As the season progresses, the focus will remain on maintaining this high level of performance. The combination of experienced leadership and emerging talent positions Celtic well for the challenges ahead. Their ability to adapt and respond to different tactical scenarios will be key to their continued success.

The upcoming fixtures will serve as a true test of the squad’s endurance and quality. With the European campaign in full swing, every match carries significant weight. Celtic’s management and players are united in their determination to achieve their goals on both fronts.

The club’s supporters will be watching closely as the team navigates this critical period. The momentum built from recent victories provides a strong foundation for the future. As Celtic prepares for their next challenge, the expectation is for a continued display of excellence and determination.