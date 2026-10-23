Bournemouth seal historic win over Amorim's 10-man Milan

The match at the Vitality Stadium was defined by chaos and decisive moments, culminating in a comprehensive defeat for the seven-time European champions. Bournemouth’s supporters, who had displayed…

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Megan Roberts (Property, Planning & Heritage Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 23, 2026 at 3:30 pm 📖 5 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Bournemouth secured a landmark 3-0 victory over 10-man AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League, marking a stunning achievement in their inaugural European campaign. The win extends their perfect start to the competition, leaving them top of the league table with three points from three matches. This result stands as a significant milestone for the club, which has historically rarely competed at such a high international level.

The match at the Vitality Stadium was defined by chaos and decisive moments, culminating in a comprehensive defeat for the seven-time European champions. Bournemouth’s supporters, who had displayed a banner reading “How did we end up here” before kick-off, were left in disbelief as their team dominated the proceedings. The Cherries have now recorded their first Premier League win of the season and continue to impress on the continental stage.

The game’s trajectory shifted dramatically in the 28th minute when Milan captain and goalkeeper Mike Maignan was sent off for a reckless challenge. Maignan shoved Tyler Adams in the face during a corner kick, an incident that resulted in a straight red card after a VAR review. He became the first Milan goalkeeper to be dismissed in a major European competition, leaving his team a man down for the remainder of the fixture.

The dismissal also gifted Bournemouth a penalty, which Marcus Tavernier converted with composure. Tavernier sent replacement goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani the wrong way, doubling the Cherries’ lead before half-time. This moment encapsulated the sloppiness that plagued the Milan side throughout the chaotic first half.

Bournemouth took the lead in the eighth minute through Justin Kluivert, who slotted home a penalty following a handball by Koni De Winter. The young forward’s goal carried significant historical weight, coming 31 years and 151 days after his father, Patrick Kluivert, scored the winning goal against Milan in the 1995 Champions League final. This early strike set the tone for a dominant performance from the home side.

The penalty was awarded after a VAR check confirmed De Winter’s arm had connected with the ball during an Evanilson header. Kluivert’s cool finish sent the home crowd into raptures, establishing Bournemouth’s dominance early in the contest. The goal highlighted the team’s ability to convert chances under pressure.

Amine Adli capped the historic win with a superb free-kick in the 84th minute, sealing the 3-0 victory. The substitute’s strike whipped through the Milan wall and into the net, silencing any remaining hopes of a comeback. The goal was a testament to Bournemouth’s technical quality and their ability to exploit defensive errors.

Milan’s defensive organisation had crumbled throughout the second half, with the wall breaking apart at a crucial moment. This lapse in concentration allowed Adli to deliver a precise shot that Torriani could only watch pass into the net. The goal marked the final blow in a thoroughly one-sided affair.

Bournemouth’s manager expressed immense pride in his team’s performance, describing it as “brilliant from the first minute until the last minute.” He noted that the squad maintained humility despite their success, acknowledging that the season remains long and competitive. The manager emphasised that the team’s ability to compete with anyone was evident in their disciplined approach.

Ruben Amorim, the former Manchester United boss, faced a miserable return to England with this defeat. He admitted that it was a “difficult night in every aspect” for his side, highlighting the need to avoid mistakes and maintain full strength on the pitch. Amorim’s side struggled to impose their will, particularly after the red card disrupted their tactical balance.

The result continues Bournemouth’s brilliant start to their first-ever European campaign, with the club now sitting third in the Europa League table. Their consistent performance has drawn comparisons to the great Milan teams of the past, albeit from a different perspective. The Cherries have proven they can compete with the best in Europe, a feat that would have been unimaginable for much of their history.

This victory adds to their recent success, including a win over 10-man Sunderland in the Premier League at the weekend. The team’s resilience and tactical discipline have been key factors in their rise. As they look ahead, Bournemouth’s supporters will be buoyed by their club’s growing stature on the international stage.

Bournemouth’s perfect record in the Europa League sets them up for a strong continuation of their European adventure. The club’s ability to perform under pressure has been a hallmark of their recent form. With a full squad available, they are well-positioned to challenge for a place in the knockout stages.

The defeat for Milan highlights the unpredictability of European football, where even historic clubs can fall to lower-ranked opponents. Amorim’s team will need to regroup and address their defensive vulnerabilities before their next fixture. The result serves as a reminder that no team is invincible in the modern game.

For Bournemouth, this win is a source of immense pride and a validation of their progress. The club’s journey from the lower divisions to the top of European football is a remarkable story. As they continue their campaign, the focus will remain on maintaining consistency and building on this historic achievement.