Mateta scores as Palace draw with Besiktas in Istanbul

The atmosphere in Istanbul was electric from the kick-off, with both sides trading early chances in a high-tempo opening phase. Mateta thought he had broken the deadlock in…

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 24, 2026 at 4:01 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Crystal Palace ended a two-game losing run with a hard-fought 2-2 draw away at Besiktas in Istanbul, securing a valuable point in the UEFA Europa League. The match was defined by dramatic VAR interventions and a late red card that left the Turkish hosts with ten men for the final stretch of play. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored his first goal since last season’s Conference League final, though the visitors ultimately had to settle for a share of the spoils.

The atmosphere in Istanbul was electric from the kick-off, with both sides trading early chances in a high-tempo opening phase. Mateta thought he had broken the deadlock in the fifth minute, sweeping home the first chance of the match with authority. However, the celebration was short-lived as VAR intervened, ruling that the striker had strayed marginally offside before the strike.

Crystal Palace continued to press for an early lead, with Wharton reaching the byline to deliver a cross that flashed across goal, narrowly evading Mateta in the box. Besiktas responded with their own threat, but Palace goalkeeper Nubel produced a crucial save to deny Mateta’s effort from a corner in the 30th minute. The first half remained tense, with neither side able to convert their pressure into a decisive advantage before the break.

Against the run of play, Besiktas took the lead on the stroke of half-time. Wilfred Ndidi rifled in the ball with the first shot on target from his side, giving the home crowd a moment of jubilation. The goal was a significant blow to Palace, who had controlled possession but lacked the final touch in the final third.

The scoreline at the interval reflected a match that was poised to swing on fine margins.

Crystal Palace responded swiftly after the restart, equalising just six minutes into the second half. Yeremy Pino got on the end of Anan Khalaili’s cutback to sweep the ball into the net, drawing the visitors level. The flag initially went up for offside, but VAR once again intervened, this time in Palace’s favour, confirming the goal stood.

The intervention provided a vital momentum shift for the London side.

Four minutes later, Palace took the lead in a dramatic sequence of play. Mateta intercepted a loose back pass, striding into the area before smashing the ball into the roof of the net. It was a emphatic finish that marked his first goal since the UEFA Conference League final.

The strike silenced the home crowd briefly, as Palace appeared to have turned the match around.

However, Besiktas refused to accept defeat and found an equaliser in the 73rd minute. Substitute Junior Olaitan shot low and hard into the corner, bringing the score back to 2-2. The goal extinguished Palace’s hopes of a win, as the home side rallied with renewed energy.

The match became increasingly physical as both teams sought a decisive advantage in the closing stages.

The tension escalated in the 78th minute when Umit Akdag was sent off for a two-footed lunge on Jorgen Strand-Larsen. The referee showed a straight red card, leaving Besiktas with ten men for the final fifteen minutes. Despite the numerical disadvantage, the home side managed to hold on for a draw, defending resolutely against Palace’s attempts to regain the lead.

The red card was a pivotal moment that shaped the final outcome.

Strand-Larsen was forced to leave the field injured late in the game, adding to the physical toll of the encounter. Palace manager Oliver Glasner expressed mixed feelings about the result, acknowledging the team’s effort while lamenting the lack of concentration. He noted that the team had given a lot that evening and deserved a better outcome, but mistakes in key moments proved costly.

Glasner highlighted the intensity of the match, stating it was “crazy to play here” but would have preferred to say it was “crazy to win here.” He admitted to being “a little bit frustrated” with the result, despite being pleased with the performance. The manager emphasised that the team had to remember the situation was worse before the game, with a poor performance on Sunday serving as a wake-up call.

The draw serves as a positive step forward for Crystal Palace, who now turn their attention to their next fixture against Newcastle. Glasner viewed the result as a good foundation to build upon, citing the improved performance compared to their previous outing. The Europa League campaign continues, with Palace looking to build momentum in the coming weeks.

The match in Istanbul showcased the unpredictability of European football, with VAR playing a decisive role in the outcome. Both teams displayed resilience and tactical discipline, making for a compelling contest. The result leaves Palace with a point on the road, a valuable asset in their pursuit of European success.