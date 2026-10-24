Celtic stunned by Celta Vigo comeback in Europa League

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 24, 2026 at 6:00 am 📖 5 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Celtic’s European campaign suffered a severe setback as Celta Vigo staged a dramatic comeback to secure a 2-1 victory at Celtic Park. The Spanish visitors overturned an early deficit to inflict the fourth consecutive defeat for the Hoops in the UEFA Europa League. This result leaves Celtic among four clubs in the 36-team league phase yet to register a single point.

The atmosphere at Celtic Park was tense from the outset, with the home side struggling to impose their usual dominance. Celtic fans voiced strong dissatisfaction midway through the first half when Callum Osmond went down following a push from Javi Rueda. The incident occurred just outside the penalty area, but the referee declined to award a free-kick, sparking protests from the dugout.

Camilo Duran received a booking for his subsequent protests, highlighting the growing frustration within the Celtic camp. Despite the controversy, the match remained competitive, with both sides exchanging chances before the break. Sam Johnstone made a crucial save to deny Ferran Jutgla as the first half neared its end.

Celtic finally broke the deadlock just after the interval, capitalising on a moment of defensive uncertainty from the visitors. Haissem Hassan delivered a dangerous cross that took a deflection, breaking the line for Mika Baur. The midfielder swept the ball home to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

The goal seemed to settle the nerves of the home support, offering a glimmer of hope for a European victory. However, the momentum was short-lived as Celta Vigo began to press harder for an equaliser. The visitors showed increasing intent, testing the resolve of the Celtic backline.

The tide turned dramatically in the 68th minute when Javi Rodriguez headed home a free-kick to level the score. The strike was unstoppable for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, silencing the home crowd instantly. Just four minutes later, Rodriguez struck again with a brilliant drive from outside the box.

Celtic failed to clear the danger effectively, allowing Rodriguez to fire in a nightmare effort for the defence. The quick double in three minutes proved to be a hammer blow that the Hoops could not recover from. Despite late efforts, including a save by Johnstone against Colby Donovan, Celtic could not find a way back into the game.

Manager Martin O’Neill acknowledged the disappointment of the result, reflecting on the missed opportunities during the match. He noted that hitting the crossbar with a header earlier in the game might have changed the outcome. “We just lost a bit of momentum, but conceded the second goal, which was a blinding shot by the player outside the penalty area,” O’Neill stated.

The manager expressed belief in his squad’s ability to turn their fortunes around in the coming weeks. “We have to obviously win a game at Celtic Park, and we have to win away from home, and I think we’re capable of doing that,” he added. The defeat highlights the significant gap between Celtic’s domestic form and their European performance.

Celtic’s struggles in Europe stand in stark contrast to their recent domestic success, including an emphatic 7-1 victory over Hearts. The team is currently four points clear of Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership. The focus now shifts entirely to domestic competition as the European campaign appears all but over.

The Hoops face Hibernian at Easter Road on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 12pm. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, offering fans a chance to see if the team can regain their confidence. The upcoming fixture provides an opportunity to rebuild momentum after a damaging night in Europe.

The statistical analysis from the match suggests Celta Vigo were worth their win, creating significantly more chances than their hosts. The inability to bridge the gap after a strong domestic performance remains a source of concern for the club. As the league phase continues, Celtic must find a way to compete at this level to avoid further disappointment.

The defeat marks a difficult period for the club, with the pressure mounting to deliver results in all competitions. The management and players face the challenge of translating their domestic dominance into European success. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Celtic can salvage their season or if the European campaign will remain a source of frustration.

With the Europa League hopes dimmed, the priority for Celtic is to secure their position at the top of the Scottish Premiership. The upcoming match against Hibernian is a key test of their ability to maintain consistency. Fans will be looking for a response that reflects the quality shown in their recent domestic wins.

The club’s performance in Europe has raised questions about their depth and tactical approach against higher-level opposition. The management must address these issues to ensure the team is competitive in all arenas. The focus now is on winning the next league match to keep the pressure on their rivals.

Celtic’s journey in the Europa League has been marked by inconsistency and missed opportunities. The defeat to Celta Vigo serves as a reminder of the challenges ahead in European competition. The team must regroup and refocus on their domestic objectives to end the season on a high note.

The next fixture at Easter Road will be a significant moment for the squad to demonstrate their resilience. The ability to bounce back from a European defeat will be a key indicator of the team’s character. Fans and management alike will be watching closely to see if the Hoops can find their rhythm again.

The European campaign may be over, but the season is far from finished. Celtic must now channel their energy into the Scottish Premiership to secure their title ambitions. The coming matches will be decisive in determining their final standing in the league.

The club’s future in Europe will depend on their ability to improve their performance in the coming seasons.