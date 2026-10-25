Pembrokeshire wellbeing centre wins approval for new assembly building

📷 Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 25, 2026 at 12:15 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Plans for a new multipurpose assembly building at a prominent Pembrokeshire wellbeing centre have received formal approval from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority. The development will replace a dilapidated shed that has fallen into significant disrepair, marking a major upgrade for the site’s infrastructure.

Urdd Gobaith Cymru, represented by Spencer Pughe Associates Ltd, submitted the application to demolish the existing barn and construct the new facility at Canolfan yr Urdd Pentre Ifan in Felindre Farchog. This strategic move aims to modernise the centre’s capabilities while preserving its core educational mission.

Canolfan yr Urdd Pentre Ifan operates as an outdoor wellbeing centre providing rural residential stays for youth groups, schools, and adults. The facility maintains a strong focus on environmental education, sustainability, and holistic wellbeing for its visitors.

The supporting statement for the planning application highlighted that the proposed development will provide additional assembly space and increased dining capacity. It will also introduce modern sleeping accommodation, enabling the centre to expand its educational and wellbeing offer significantly.

Crucially, the project allows for the relocation of sleeping accommodation from the existing listed hall into more appropriate, modern facilities. This shift ensures that the historic structure is preserved while operational needs are met with contemporary standards.

The existing shed, which has historically served as a covered outdoor area for various activities, is no longer fit for purpose. The application noted that the extent of corrosion now affecting the slender steel frame elements renders the structure unusable.

Consequently, the new building is designed to offer flexible spaces to support assemblies, dining, and specialist activities. One such specific inclusion is a planetarium, which will enhance the centre’s educational programming for visitors.

This upgrade addresses long-standing maintenance issues while ensuring the safety and functionality of the site for all users. The new structure will serve as a central hub for the centre’s daily operations and group activities.

An officer’s report recommending approval noted that initial design concerns had led to revised application details. These adjustments were necessary to align the proposal with local planning policies and community expectations.

Nevern Community Council raised specific concerns that the scheme encroached on a local bridleway. However, the Park’s public rights of way officer confirmed that no objections were raised to the development on those grounds.

The council also expressed worries that the building did not integrate well with the remainder of the site. They suggested that relocating the structure closer to the group located further south might be preferable for site cohesion.

The planning report acknowledged that if the building were proposed to be re-located closer to the southern group, the setting of three Grade-II-listed buildings on site could be impacted. The report emphasised that such an impact on the heritage assets should be avoided at all costs.

Despite these initial queries, the authority concluded that the proposed building’s current siting is acceptable. The final location was determined to balance operational needs with the preservation of the site’s historic character.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is satisfied that the proposal aligns with relevant policies and guidelines. As such, a recommendation to grant permission was made following a thorough review of the application.

Park planners have approved the application subject to specific conditions that must be met before construction can commence. These conditions ensure that the development proceeds in strict accordance with the approved plans and local regulations.

The project represents a significant investment in the region’s educational and wellbeing infrastructure. It underscores the commitment to providing high-quality facilities for rural residential stays and environmental education.

With the approval secured, the centre can proceed with the demolition of the old barn and the construction of the new assembly building. This development will ultimately enhance the experience for all visitors to Canolfan yr Urdd Pentre Ifan.