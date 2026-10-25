Storm Austen hits UK with 80mph winds and power cuts

Storm Austen caused major disruption across the UK, with 84mph gusts in Jersey and thousands of homes without power as Boelo approaches.

📷 Photo credit: Google Trends UK (Real-Time)

✍️ By Rhiannon Evans (Environment & Climate Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 25, 2026 at 5:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Storm Austen, the first named storm of the meteorological season, has caused significant disruption across the United Kingdom after making landfall in south-west England overnight. The system tracked eastwards throughout the day, bringing severe weather conditions to Cornwall, Devon, and the Channel Islands. Strong winds and heavy rain resulted in widespread travel chaos, infrastructure damage, and power outages affecting tens of thousands of residents.

The Channel Islands bore the brunt of the initial impact, with Jersey recording gusts of up to 84mph (135km/h). In Brighton, on the south coast, part of the iconic West Pier collapsed into the sea. The abandoned structure, which first opened in 1866, suffered significant structural failure under the force of the storm.

This event marks a notable loss for a historic landmark that has long been a feature of the local coastline.

Further disruption was evident across the south-east, where strong winds felled numerous trees and damaged buildings. Emergency services attended to multiple incidents as the storm system moved inland. The combination of high winds and heavy rain created hazardous conditions for motorists and pedestrians alike.

Rail services across the country were severely affected, with numerous trains cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions. The disruption to public transport left many commuters stranded and forced others to seek alternative routes. The scale of the cancellations highlighted the vulnerability of the rail network to extreme weather events.

National Grid confirmed this afternoon that it had restored power to more than 60,000 homes that had been left without electricity. Despite this progress, thousands of households remain affected by power cuts across the affected regions. Utility workers continue to work around the clock to repair damaged infrastructure and restore services to the remaining customers.

Yellow wind warnings are currently in place for large swathes of south-east England, North West England, Wales, and the West Midlands. These warnings are set to end at 21:00 BST tonight, marking the gradual easing of the most severe conditions. However, residents in these areas are advised to remain cautious as gusts may still be felt in exposed locations.

In the north, yellow rain warnings are active for parts of southern Scotland until 23:59 BST. The persistent rainfall has led to localized flooding and waterlogged roads in several communities. Meteorologists have urged the public to check local travel updates before making journeys during the evening hours.

As Storm Austen begins to ease, a second named storm, Boelo, is brewing and expected to bring further disruption. Boelo is forecast to bring heavy and persistent rain spreading across the country throughout Saturday. This follow-up system will keep wet conditions in place for much of the weekend, with little prospect of dry weather.

The new storm is also expected to bring more strong winds across the country over the coming days. A yellow wind warning will be in place for vast swathes of Scotland, northern England, and Northern Ireland during the days. This warning will escalate to amber in Scotland from 21:00 on Saturday, indicating a higher risk of disruption and danger.

The transition from Austen to Boelo means that the UK will experience continuous adverse weather conditions over the next 48 hours. Residents are advised to prepare for further travel delays and potential power interruptions. Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will issue additional warnings if conditions deteriorate further.

The impact of these back-to-back storms underscores the increasing frequency of severe weather events in the UK. Communities across the country are being called to stay informed and take necessary precautions to protect their homes and safety. The meteorological outlook remains unsettled as the second system approaches the British Isles.