No trains west of Carmarthen as severe weather hits Sunday rail

📷 Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Owain Hughes (Transport & Infrastructure Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 25, 2026 at 9:00 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Rail passengers across Pembrokeshire face significant disruption today, Sunday, 25 October, as severe weather compounds scheduled engineering works. No trains are running west of Carmarthen, with replacement buses operating on all three affected branches. The combined impact of planned maintenance and deteriorating conditions has led to widespread cancellations across the network.

Transport for Wales has confirmed that all services between Carmarthen and Milford Haven are cancelled in both directions until 11.59pm. Disruption on this route was listed as beginning at 4.30am, coinciding with the start of the engineering closure. Commuters and holidaymakers travelling to the western tip of Wales are being advised to expect major delays.

The Pembroke Dock and Fishguard Harbour routes are also fully cancelled until 11.59pm, with disruption officially recorded from 5.30am. These closures align with the pre-scheduled engineering work intended to close all lines between Carmarthen and the western Pembrokeshire terminals. The severe weather forecast has further exacerbated the situation, prompting live disruption notices across all three branches.

While the engineering works were planned in advance, the addition of weather-related warnings has intensified the scale of the disruption. Passengers travelling to Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, or Fishguard Harbour should anticipate that their journeys will be significantly longer than usual. The network is effectively closed to rail traffic west of the Carmarthen hub for the duration of the day.

Replacement road transport has been arranged at no extra cost to passengers, although operators warn that journey times will be extended. TfW advises travellers to allow extra time for their trips, as bus services cannot match the speed of the cancelled train services. This advice is particularly relevant for those with tight connections or time-sensitive appointments in the west.

However, a specific complication has arisen on the Pembroke Dock route due to worsening road conditions in the Manorbier area. Replacement buses are currently unable to serve Manorbier station, leaving passengers at that location without their usual direct link. This localised road issue adds a layer of complexity to an already challenging day for rail users.

Passengers who were due to use Manorbier are being strongly advised to check their journey details before setting off. Considering alternative arrangements is recommended, as the standard replacement bus service is unavailable for this specific stop. The inability to serve Manorbier highlights the fragility of the replacement transport plan when faced with concurrent road infrastructure problems.

Transport for Wales has outlined clear guidelines for passengers affected by the delays and cancellations. Those whose trains are delayed or cancelled and who arrive more than 15 minutes late may be eligible to claim compensation under the Delay Repay scheme. This financial protection is designed to mitigate the inconvenience caused by the operational failures.

For passengers who decide not to travel at all due to the disruption, a fee-free refund is available if the ticket remains unused. This option provides flexibility for those who find the replacement bus services impractical or too slow for their needs. The refund policy applies to all unused tickets affected by the current service suspension.

TfW is urging all travellers to check live journey information before leaving home, as services elsewhere on the network may also be impacted. The severe weather and engineering works could cause ripple effects beyond the immediate Pembrokeshire branches. Proactive planning is essential to avoid unnecessary stress and missed connections during this period of heightened disruption.

The current disruption is expected to continue until the end of Sunday, with no immediate prospect of early restoration. The combination of scheduled engineering works and adverse weather conditions means that normal service levels will not return until the planned maintenance is complete. Passengers should plan accordingly for the remainder of the day.

The situation underscores the vulnerability of the rail network to both planned maintenance and unpredictable weather events. While engineering works are necessary for long-term network reliability, their timing in conjunction with severe weather creates significant short-term challenges. The focus now remains on managing passenger expectations and providing accurate, up-to-date information.

As the day progresses, the impact on local communities and businesses in Pembrokeshire will be felt, particularly in areas reliant on rail connectivity. The inability to serve Manorbier by bus represents a specific logistical hurdle that operators are working to resolve. Until further notice, the rail network west of Carmarthen remains closed, with road transport serving as the primary alternative for essential travel.