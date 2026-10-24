Man Utd draw up five-man shortlist to replace Carrick

Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are among the candidates as Manchester United finalise their search for a new head coach following a poor start.

📷 Manchester United eye Real Betis striker Troy Parrott | Photo credit: Online Resources

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 24, 2026 at 10:15 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Manchester United have reportedly drawn up a five-man shortlist of candidates to replace Michael Carrick as head coach. The decision follows a dismal start to the current campaign, which has intensified scrutiny on the club’s leadership structure. This move signals a definitive break from the interim arrangement that has been in place recently.

The shortlist reflects the urgency within the Old Trafford hierarchy to stabilise the first team. With results failing to meet expectations, the board has moved swiftly to identify a permanent successor. The selection process is now in its final stages, with key figures being evaluated against the club’s long-term strategic goals.

Reports indicate growing tensions between director of football Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell. These internal disputes are adding to the mounting uncertainty surrounding the managerial vacancy. Such friction within the technical staff could complicate the recruitment process for the new boss.

Wayne Rooney has also weighed in on the situation, accusing Bruno Fernandes of exerting pressure on Carrick. The former England captain claims Fernandes does not want to face the difficult decisions himself. This public criticism highlights the high stakes involved in the current squad dynamics.

Eddie Howe has emerged as the bookmakers’ favourite to take over the reins at Manchester United. The Newcastle United manager is reportedly ready to return to top-flight management if the opportunity arises. His tactical acumen and recent success make him a highly attractive prospect for the Red Devils.

Julian Nagelsmann has also been sounded out regarding the vacancy. However, the club has expressed doubts about hiring Antonio Conte, who is another name linked to the role. The management team remains divided on whether Conte’s approach aligns with their vision for the future.

Brighton are confident they will retain their manager, Fabian Hurzeler, despite potential interest from Manchester United. The Seagulls believe their current setup is strong and do not anticipate a departure. This confidence suggests that United may need to look elsewhere for their next head coach.

Bruno Fernandes’ home was raided by burglars while he was playing for Manchester United. The incident occurred during the club’s Champions League defeat to Como in Italy on Wednesday night. This security breach adds a layer of personal distress to the professional challenges facing the captain.

In a separate financial development, Cristiano Ronaldo has become football’s first multi-billionaire. The veteran forward raked in £225m this year, according to Forbes. This milestone underscores the immense commercial power of the sport’s biggest stars.

The managerial upheaval at Manchester United is part of a broader trend in the Premier League. Other clubs are also navigating significant changes in their leadership structures. The stability of the league’s top teams is under close examination by fans and analysts alike.

Harry Milne is set to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, dealing a blow to Hearts. This injury is a significant setback for the Scottish side as they push for a strong finish. Meanwhile, David Moyes could be tempted by a return to Celtic, according to former West Ham scout Mick Brown.

The Premier League continues to deliver drama both on and off the pitch. With key fixtures approaching, the pressure on managers and players is immense. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the trajectory of several major clubs.

The appointment of a new manager will be a pivotal moment for Manchester United. The chosen candidate will face the daunting task of rebuilding confidence and restoring the club’s competitive edge. Fans are eager to see who will lead the team in the second half of the season.

As the shortlist narrows, speculation will only intensify. The club’s decision will have far-reaching implications for the squad’s composition and playing style. All eyes will be on Old Trafford as the next chapter in the club’s history begins to unfold.

The integration of a new coaching philosophy will require careful planning and execution. The technical staff must ensure a smooth transition to avoid further disruption. The ultimate goal is to return Manchester United to the summit of domestic and European football.