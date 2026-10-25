Ospreys thrash Dragons 31-14 in St Helen’s return

📷 Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 25, 2026 at 8:15 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Ospreys returned to St Helen’s with a commanding 31-14 victory over Welsh rivals Dragons in a match defined by storm-swept conditions and dominant territorial control. The win marked a significant milestone for the region, which had not played at its original home venue since the ground’s redevelopment. Reuben Morgan-Williams provided the early spark, crossing from close range just six minutes into the contest to delight the returning supporters.

The atmosphere at the redeveloped stadium was palpable as Ospreys fans, who had been away from this specific ground for several seasons, witnessed their team assert immediate dominance. Morgan-Williams continued his individual brilliance, sprinting clear to score a second try on the half-hour mark. This performance highlighted the attacking intent of the home side as they sought to re-establish their identity at St Helen’s.

Sam Parry extended the lead swiftly in the 35th minute, bundling over off a powerful driving maul to put the game beyond reach. The Ospreys forward pack displayed significant physicality, controlling the breakdown and territory throughout the first half. Despite the pressure, the Dragons managed to respond just before the break, with Rio Dyer touching down in the corner to keep the visitors in the contest.

Tinus de Beer converted the try, cutting the deficit back to 19-7 at the interval. The scoreline reflected a first half where Ospreys controlled the tempo, but the Dragons showed resilience in their final attacking phase. The stormy weather in Swansea added an extra layer of intensity to the physical battle on the pitch, testing the skill and stamina of both squads.

The second half began with a fast start for the home side, who were awarded an early penalty try after Dragons scrum-half Rhodri Williams was shown a yellow card. The referee penalised Williams for holding up the maul, a tactical foul that swung momentum firmly back to Ospreys. The numerical advantage allowed the home team to maintain relentless pressure on the Dragons defensive line.

Tempers flared again in the 53rd minute, resulting in another sending-off for the visitors. De Beer was sent to the sin bin for also holding up the Ospreys maul, mirroring the earlier infringement by his teammate. Ross Moriarty took full advantage of the resulting lineout opportunity, driving over to extend the lead and further demoralise the reduced Dragons side.

The disciplinary issues proved costly for the visitors, who struggled to maintain structure while down to 14 men. Ospreys capitalised on the numerical superiority, continuing to apply pressure and control the game’s rhythm. The home crowd responded to the sustained effort, creating an electric atmosphere that underscored the significance of the return to St Helen’s.

Anzelo Tuitavuki powered through the Ospreys defence to score another Dragons try just after the hour mark. The powerful forward broke through the line to provide some late consolation for the visitors, showing individual quality amidst a difficult period. However, the momentum shifted again when Aneurin Owen received a yellow card for head-on-head contact with Iestyn Hopkin.

The final penalty of the match left the Dragons with 13 men for the closing stages, a significant disadvantage in a high-intensity encounter. Despite the numerical imbalance, the Ospreys managed the game effectively, protecting their lead without conceding further tries. The final score of 31-14 reflected a comprehensive performance by the home side, who dominated possession and territory throughout the contest.

This victory serves as a strong foundation for Ospreys as they continue their campaign at the redeveloped St Helen’s. The return to the original home venue, which hosted the region for two seasons after its launch in 2003, marks a new chapter for the club. The dominant display against a direct Welsh rival highlights the team’s growing confidence and tactical maturity under challenging conditions.

The match also provided a crucial reference point for future fixtures at the stadium, demonstrating the capacity of the ground to host high-profile URC encounters. Fans and players alike celebrated the successful return, with the stormy weather adding to the dramatic narrative of the evening. Ospreys now look ahead to their next challenge, carrying the momentum from this significant home victory.