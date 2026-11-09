Flintshire Councillors Defend 3% Pay Rise, Warning Underfunding Democracy Excludes Poor

Flintshire councillors have defended a proposed three per cent pay rise for 2027/28, warning that underfunding local democracy could restrict public office to wealthy individuals. The recommendations, published by the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru, propose salary increases for all elected members across Wales.

Cllr David Coggins Cogan, chair of Flintshire’s Constitution and Democratic Services Committee, argued that failing to properly fund local government risks excluding lower-income residents from seeking election. He drew a direct comparison to the influence of billionaires on American politics to illustrate the dangers of an unfunded democratic process.

The independent commission’s report proposes that the leader’s pay increases from £71,025 to £73,156, while deputy leaders’ salaries rise by £1,492 to reach £51,209. Cabinet members will see their remuneration increase by £1,278 to £43,893, and individual councillors will receive an additional £63 per annum.

These figures are based on a survey indicating that councillors, on average, work three days per week in their elected roles across Wales. The commission handles remuneration to ensure members have no direct influence over their own pay, although individual councillors may refuse the increase, but not as a political group.

Flintshire Chief Officer (Governance) Gareth Owen challenged recent comparisons suggesting councillor pay had risen by 29 per cent over five years. He pointed to adjustments made to align salaries with the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings in Wales, arguing that previous figures were misleading.

“Show me the councillor that spends only three days a week doing council work,” Mr Owen said. “They don’t exist.” You (members) are on call 24/7, 365 days a year.

He noted that councillors are frequently contacted at inconvenient times, including Christmas Day, when residents believe it is appropriate to ring their elected representatives. This constant availability, he argued, far exceeds the estimated three-day work week cited in the commission’s survey.

Mr Owen explained that the Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales had previously failed to adequately uprate earnings, causing councillor pay to fall behind broader wage trends. Consequently, a significant adjustment was made in 2020, just before the 2022 election, to bring salaries back in line with market rates.

“So there was a big jump to catch up in 2022 so comparisons with pre-22 are grossly unfair because there was that deliberate attempt because allowances have fallen behind even the ASHE measure and the IRPW needed to catch up,” he stated.

Committee chair Cllr Coggins Cogan reiterated that democracy requires financial investment to remain accessible to all citizens. He warned that the alternative to funded public service is a system where only the wealthy can afford to participate in governance.

“Unfortunately, democracy does cost money,” he said. “The alternative may be cheaper, but it’s a lot less palatable.”

He questioned whether the public truly desires a political system where the richest individuals can effectively buy elections, citing the United States as a cautionary example. The committee emphasised that income should not be a barrier to public service or the governance of local communities.

Mr Owen agreed, describing the current debate as toxic despite the importance of public service to community governance. He stressed that elected members are essential to the organisation’s structure and that their remuneration must reflect the demands of the role.

“We don’t want to go back to a position where only the wealthy are able to run the country.” That would not reflect the societies that they serve,” Mr Owen added.

Once authorities across Wales have responded to the report, the final version will be published on February 19 next year. The approved pay increases are scheduled to take effect from May 1, 2027.